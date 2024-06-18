Brentford: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Brentford will start their 2024/25 Premier League season by hosting London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports.

That clash with the Eagles marks the start of a tricky run of fixtures to open the campaign, with the Bees also playing Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham in their opening five games.

Thomas Frank's team's first meeting with west London rivals Fulham is at Craven Cottage on Saturday November 2, with the return match at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday May 18 - Brentford's final home game of the Premier League season.

Bees fans face a trip to Brighton on Boxing Day, while they end their campaign against Wolves at Molineux on Sunday May 25.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

18: Crystal Palace (h) - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

24: Liverpool (a)

31: Southampton (h)

September

14: Manchester City (a)

21: Tottenham (a)

28: West Ham (h)

October

5: Wolves (h)

19: Manchester United (a)

26: Ipswich Town (h)

November

2: Fulham (a)

9: Bournemouth (h)

23: Everton (a)

30: Leicester (h)

December

3: Aston Villa (a)

7: Newcastle (h)

14: Chelsea (a)

21: Nottingham Forest (h)

26: Brighton (a)

29: Arsenal (h)

January

4: Southampton (a)

14: Manchester City (h)

18: Liverpool (h)

25: Crystal Palace (a)

February

1: Tottenham (h)

15: West Ham (a)

22: Leicester (a)

25: Everton (h)

March

8: Aston Villa (h)

15: Bournemouth (a)

April

2: Newcastle (a)

5: Chelsea (h)

12: Arsenal (a)

19: Brighton (h)

26: Nottingham Forest (a)

May

3: Manchester United (h)

10: Ipswich Town (a)

18: Fulham (h)

25: Wolves (a)

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17 - the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31 in Munich. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28 in Wroclaw, Poland.

