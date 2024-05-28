Kalvin Phillips: Everton looking into a move for Manchester City midfielder

Everton are looking at a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips could again be available on a temporary deal after spending the second half of last season on loan at West Ham.

It had been thought a return to Leeds was likely this summer, but after they lost out to Southampton in the Championship play off final, Everton's chances of brokering a deal have increased.

Phillips has made just 31 appearances for City since a £45m transfer from Leeds in July 2022 and Pep Guardiola admitted in December he cannot envisage the England midfielder in his team.

The 28-year-old joined West Ham on loan in January but the move did not work out.

Phillips' unhappy loan stint hit a low after he was caught on camera giving the middle finger to fans following the 4-3 defeat at Newcastle, where he gave away a penalty.

Despite being one of the stars for England during Euro 2020, Phillips has lost his place in Gareth Southgate's squad and was not included in the preliminary 33-man party for Euro 2024.

Everton also remain in talks with Leeds over another loan deal for winger Jack Harrison.

Phillips in, Onana out at Everton?

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

It is understandable why Everton would want a loan deal for Phillips. The biggest obstacle could be convincing Manchester City to agree to another temporary switch.

Phillips was eligible for a second Premier League winner's medal since making his £42m move to City back in 2022, but he will take little satisfaction from that mere technicality based on four league appearances in the early autumn.

His short stay at West Ham didn't go according to plan. His omission from Gareth Southgate's 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2024 was a foregone conclusion.

Phillips' woe at West Ham 26 January – Phillips signs on loan for West Ham from Manchester City

31 January – Phillips makes big error three minutes into his debut which led to a Dominic Solanke goal

17 February – Handed his next start away at Nottingham Forest but sent off for two yellow cards. West Ham lose 2-0

15 March – Phillips is left out of the latest England squad by Gareth Southgate citing a lack of form as the reason

30 March – Gives away penalty vs Newcastle which leads to West Ham squandering a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3

Phillips will want to close his Etihad chapter as much as the club at this stage, but Everton's finances mean turning the City outcast into Sean Dyche's first summer signing on a permanent deal is a non-starter.

Everton supporters will nevertheless be encouraged by the transfer development, as it demonstrates the club are being proactive in making the necessary changes to the first-team squad ahead of their return to pre-season training in July.

Earlier this month, director of football Kevin Thelwell said players "will be sold" and has asked fans for "patience and understanding" as the club works to improve its financial condition.

The club have vowed that they will never be in breach of profitability and sustainability regulations again - but that could mean a marquee name being sold before June 30, to comply with financial rules.

That is when clubs are due to submit their 2023/24 accounts and Premier League auditors review the three-year year period up until then.

Four-time player of the year Jordan Pickford and Jarrad Branthwaite represent the crown jewels that Everton will fight to retain.

But Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at the end of next season and Amadou Onana is another sellable asset. A deal which sees Phillips coming in and the Belgian international heading out could go a long way in bolstering Dyche's summer budget while easing any PSR concerns.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.