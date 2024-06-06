Man Utd and England star Kobbie Mainoo is Next Up on Sky Sports - listen and subscribe to the series

Sky Sports has launched its new Next Up series - here's how to listen to and read all you need to know about the game's next superstars...

Next Up is Kobbie Mainoo, the midfielder who burst onto the scene at Manchester United this season and could star for England at this summer's Euros.

Sky Sports spoke to Mainoo's former coaches to chart his journey from youth football on the outskirts of Manchester and into the heart of United's midfield - including a brief dalliance with Manchester City along the way.

Apple Podcasts Apple Podcasts , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Apple Podcasts cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Apple Podcasts cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Apple Podcasts cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Read about Mainoo's story here and listen to the Next Up podcast.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Kobbie Mainoo's best moments in a Manchester United shirt in the Premier League this season!

And why not look back at our profile of Endrick, the forward signed as a 16-year-old for around €60m (£51.4m) by Real Madrid and now preparing to finally move to the Bernabeu on his 18th birthday this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Endrick introduces Sky Sports' new 'Next Up' series

But Mainoo and Endrick are just the start. Over the next few months, Sky Sports will be shining a light on some of the next generation of players set to take football by storm.

Endrick's Palmeiras team-mate, Estevao Willian - who is set to join Chelsea - is Next Up, while we'll also reveal some of the stars to watch at the Euros and Copa America this summer.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast to ensure you never miss a thing, and be sure to read all about them on Sky Sports.