Man Utd and England star Kobbie Mainoo is Next Up on Sky Sports - listen and subscribe to the series

Sky Sports has launched Next Up, a series profiling some of the stars in waiting; the latest player is Kobbie Mainoo, who has burst onto the scene at Man Utd and could star for England at the Euros; first up was Endrick, with Estevao Willian and many more to follow

Thursday 6 June 2024 08:11, UK

Sky Sports has launched its new Next Up series - here's how to listen to and read all you need to know about the game's next superstars...

Next Up is Kobbie Mainoo, the midfielder who burst onto the scene at Manchester United this season and could star for England at this summer's Euros.

Sky Sports spoke to Mainoo's former coaches to chart his journey from youth football on the outskirts of Manchester and into the heart of United's midfield - including a brief dalliance with Manchester City along the way.

Read about Mainoo's story here and listen to the Next Up podcast.

Watch Kobbie Mainoo's best moments in a Manchester United shirt in the Premier League this season!

And why not look back at our profile of Endrick, the forward signed as a 16-year-old for around €60m (£51.4m) by Real Madrid and now preparing to finally move to the Bernabeu on his 18th birthday this summer.

Endrick introduces Sky Sports' new 'Next Up' series

But Mainoo and Endrick are just the start. Over the next few months, Sky Sports will be shining a light on some of the next generation of players set to take football by storm.

Endrick's Palmeiras team-mate, Estevao Willian - who is set to join Chelsea - is Next Up, while we'll also reveal some of the stars to watch at the Euros and Copa America this summer.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast to ensure you never miss a thing, and be sure to read all about them on Sky Sports.

