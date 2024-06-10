Euro 2024 top scorers: Golden Boot race table rankings - goals, shots, assists and appearances

Who will win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot?

Cristiano Ronaldo won the award at Euro 2020, scoring five goals and registering one assist from 360 minutes - despite Portugal crashing out of the competition in the round of 16.

If two or more top scorers finish the tournament with the same number of goals, the player who registered the most assists wins the award. If players are level on goals and assists, the award is handed to the player who clocked the fewest minutes.