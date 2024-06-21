Euro 2024 - Netherlands 0-0 France: Offside call controversially denies Xavi Simons as Kylian Mbappe sits out goalless draw

Report from Euro 2024 as the Netherlands drew 0-0 with France in the first goalless draw of the tournament after Xavi Simons had his goal controversially ruled out for offside. Kylian Mbappe did not feature in a game that confirmed Poland’s elimination
Offside controversy took centre-stage in Kylian Mbappe's absence as the Netherlands and France drew 0-0 in Group D in Leipzig.
Xavi Simons thought he had given the Netherlands the lead late in the game only for the flag to go up on the grounds that Denzel Dumfries had impacted on the play. Anthony Taylor ruled it out with video assistant referee Stuart Attwell confirming the decision.
The call was highly debatable as the ball arrowed into the bottom corner with goalkeeper Mike Maignan seemingly unprepared to dive. But the English officials ruled it out as this much-anticipated game ended in the first goalless draw of the tournament.
Didier Deschamps' side had been on top in a game that otherwise failed to ignite without Mbappe, who remained on the bench following his broken nose. Antoine Griezmann had the best chances but could not find the finish.
The draw means that the Netherlands remain top of Group D, ahead of France on goal difference. Poland, who were beaten 3-1 by Austria earlier in the day, become the first nation to be eliminated from Euro 2024 as a consequence of the result.
According to the IFAB Laws of the Game:
A player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched* by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by:
interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate or
interfering with an opponent by:
preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision or
challenging an opponent for the ball or
clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent or
making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball
*The first point of contact of the ‘play’ or ‘touch’ of the ball should be used.
