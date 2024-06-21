Manchester United struggling to land top transfer targets in summer window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag is in hot water with Manchester United's hierarchy after revealing details of their Ibiza summit.

Mauricio Pochettino has finally agreed a £10m pay-off that frees him up as a contender for the England job if it comes up.

Mark Hughes has revealed he wants back into management as Wales sacked Rob Page.

Southampton are exploring a move for Fulham winger Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Vivianne Miedema has revealed the date she will sign for her new club by after announcing her departure from Arsenal Women when her contract expires at the end of the month.

Chelsea have enquired about signing 18-year-old Barcelona star Marc Guiu.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are "already behind" in their summer transfer plans when compared to other clubs.

DAILY MAIL

Luke Shaw missed training again on Friday amid emerging fears that the defender's anticipated return will be delayed even longer.

A follow-up hygiene inspection at Manchester United - after the club was handed the lowest possible rating following an episode of food poisoning - has unearthed a series of further issues.

Douglas Luiz is closing in on a move to Juventus with Aston Villa ready to sell the Brazilian midfielder to ensure they stay in line with spending rules.

Leicestershire seamer Chris Wright's mysterious absence from County Championship action this summer is due to him serving a ban for a failed drugs test, Mail Sport can reveal.

Mercedes have called in the police to investigate the origin of the email accusing them of 'sabotaging' Lewis Hamilton.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Derby County have appointed Mo Bobat, the former England cricket head of performance, to head up a new Sporting Intelligence department as they prepare for the Championship.

Middlesex have promised to "investigate thoroughly" after they were charged with bringing the game into disrepute over the alleged behaviour of their CFO Illa Sharma, which included an incident with the club mascot.

THE GUARDIAN

Reims manager, Amandine Miquel, is one of the candidates under strong consideration for the managerial vacancy at Leicester City Women.

THE TIMES

The search for a new Wales manager could come down to a battle between two playing legends and a former assistant coach of the national team.

THE INDEPENDENT

Reading Women have launched a petition in an attempt to try and save the women and girls section of the club, after being warned there are no guarantees it will continue next season.

THE ATHLETIC

Michael Olise has chosen to join Bayern Munich who were one of three clubs to contact Crystal Palace about signing the winger.

Arsenal have made Spain winger Nico Williams their "preferred" transfer target if they decide to move for a winger this summer.

DAILY RECORD

New Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has revealed he plans to assess Adam Idah over the summer before making a decision on the Celtic target's future at Carrow Road.

Premiership new boys Dundee United are set to sign Australian international right-back Ryan Strain from St Mirren on a two-year deal.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers looks like being out of Celtic's reach after being slapped with a £10m price tag.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.