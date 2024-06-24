Erik ten Hag: Manchester United hope to agree new contract with manager before pre-season tour - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Manchester United hope to have a new deal secured with manager Erik ten Hag before their summer tour of the USA begins in the middle of July, by when Ruud van Nistelrooy could be a part of his backroom staff.

THE SUN

Danish FA chiefs are searching for the fans who brought an X-rated anti-UEFA banner into their game against England and plan to ask them to pay the £7,500 it has cost the association.

DAILY MIRROR

Didier Deschamps is concerned Kylian Mbappe's vision will be affected by wearing a mask as he gears up to face Poland on Tuesday.

Dwight Yorke says Manchester United should make a move for Turkey and Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler who, he feels, could have a similar impact for the club that Kevin de Bruyne has at Manchester City.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are talking to Alvaro Morata's representatives as they weigh up a bargain move for the former Chelsea forward, according to a report in Turkey.

THE GUARDIAN

Everton Women are set to complete a double signing from Sevilla with Nigeria forward Toni Payne and Spain midfielder Inma Gabarro poised to arrive in the WSL.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

New Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke, who has lived his entire life in New Zealand until now, is open to playing for either England or Scotland when he begins his international career.

New Zealand's decision to leave No 8 Hoskins Sotutu out of their squad to face England could lead to him eventually representing their summer opponents as early as next year if he gives up his Super Rugby career and heads to the Premiership.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are ready to make a move for Scotland star Kenny McLean if he is made available by new Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Celtic's search for a new goalkeeper might have to continue without Fenerbahce No 1 Dominik Livakovic as the Turkish club are struggling to replace the Scottish champions' target.

