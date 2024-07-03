Everton transfer news: Iliman Ndiaye joins from Marseille to become third summer signing

Everton have completed the signing of Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye on a five-year deal.

The 24-year-old joined Marseille from Sheffield United last summer in a reported £20m deal but has failed to make an impact in Ligue 1.

Senegal international Ndiaye scored just four goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for the French club last season.

Everton will be hoping Ndiaye can replicate his form from his time at Sheff Utd which saw him score 14 goals and provide 11 assists as the Blades earned promotion to the Premier League.

Ndiaye becomes Everton's third summer signing after the arrivals of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee and Leeds' Jack Harrison on loan.

"I am so pleased to be an Everton player," he told the club's media channels. "The main reasons I wanted to join were how big the club is, its history and the part I can play in helping the team in the forward direction it is going in. I'm so excited and can't wait to get going.

Image: The 24-year-old can play in multiple attacking positions (Credit: Everton)

"Kevin [Thelwell, Everton's director of football] and the manager both spoke to me and made me feel wanted. My Senegal team-mate Idrissa [Gueye] also played a part and spoke highly of the club and a lot of good things."

Manager Sean Dyche added: "Iliman adds versatility to our attacking options and strengthens our forward line as we look to build on the progress we made as a team last season in terms of chances created.

"He is still young but has experience at European and international level and we feel he will be a really positive addition to our squad."

Bayern interested in Onana

Image: Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is expected to leave and is valued at around £50m

Everton's move for Ndiaye comes amid interest from Bayern Munich in Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana, according to Sky in Germany.

Sky Sports News understands the 22-year-old is expected to leave Goodison Park this summer and is valued at around £50m.

Onana joined Everton from Lille in August 2022 for £33m and has since been a key player for the Merseyside club having made 63 Premier League appearances.

The Belgium international has started both games at Euro 2024 for the Red Devils.

'Palhinha wants to join Bayern' Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on Sky Sports News:



“Amadou Onana is a candidate for Bayern. They have scouted him and he knows the Bundesliga. He speaks many languages and is good physical option for no. 6 for Bayern.



“However, he is very expensive. His valuation is around 60m to 70m euros and I can’t imagine Bayern would spend that on him.”

