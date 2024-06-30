Man City to rival Man Utd for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite - Paper Talk

Plus: Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a world record transfer swoop for Barcelona's 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal; Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City this summer; Southampton are ready to make a £20m bid for Celtic's Matt O’Riley
Sunday 30 June 2024 23:11, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City could ruin Manchester United's hopes of landing Everton's £80m-rated centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.
DAILY MAIL
Paul Pogba is set to make a rare public appearance in Germany on Monday as a special guest for France's crunch clash against Belgium.
Barcelona announced on Sunday that three first-team players would be leaving the club this summer, before swiftly backtracking.
DAILY MIRROR
Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a world record transfer swoop for Barcelona's 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.
DAILY EXPRESS
Bologna are reportedly ready to welcome Premier League offers for their star defender Riccardo Calafiori following his impressive performance in the European Championships. The Italy international centre-back has caught the attention of Arsenal and Juventus, among others.
Chelsea have agreed on a deal to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City this summer, though they have been forced to part ways with one of their top young prospects, Michael Golding, to get a deal over the line.
DAILY RECORD
Southampton are ready to make a £20m summer bid for Celtic midfield star Matt O'Riley.
Rocco Vata is poised to leave Celtic with the young midfielder closing in on a move down south.
Jim Goodwin has already made six signings and admitted he wants a complete new XI for Dundee United's Premiership return.
SCOTTISH SUN
Birmingham City are eyeing a transfer for Connor Goldson.
The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.
The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.
The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.