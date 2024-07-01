Jude Bellingham: UEFA to investigate gesture made by England midfielder after goal against Slovakia

UEFA will open an investigation into Jude Bellingham following England's Euro 2024 victory over Slovakia on Sunday.

UEFA's disciplinary bodies do not comment on their investigations. However, they are understood to be looking into a gesture made by Bellingham following his dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute in Gelsenkirchen.

A statement from UEFA read: "A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match."

Bellingham responded to suggestions the gesture was made towards the Slovakia bench, writing on X: "An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game.

"Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight."

Bellingham's bicycle kick occurred with just seconds remaining in the game and took the match into extra-time. Harry Kane added a second goal to set up a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland on Saturday.

Kane: Bellingham saved England's tournament

England captain Harry Kane on ITV Sport:

"That's the desire and attitude of the boys and everyone involved.

"It looked tough for a second there but you keep going. We work on so many details throughout the week, we put in a long throw a couple of days ago.

"We said 'we might need it, be prepared for anything', and Jude does what Jude does. What an unbelievable goal. It's kept our tournament alive.

"All I can say is incredible support. I know the fans back home would've enjoyed that. What a win.

On Bellingham's goal: "One of the best in our country's history, I reckon.

"What a player he is. He works so hard for the team, there's been a lot of talk about him over the last couple of days, but he's showed what he can do.

"In the big moments, he's stepped up and that's what we need."