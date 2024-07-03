Lucy Bronze: Chelsea close in on England defender following expiration of Barcelona contract

Chelsea Women are closing in on a deal for England right-back Lucy Bronze following the expiry of her Barcelona contract.

Bronze departed Barca in June having helped them win a second consecutive Champions League title.

Chelsea are also close to signing midfielder Julia Bartel from the Liga F winners.

More to follow...

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.