Adam Idah: Celtic make approach to sign Norwich striker on permanent deal

Celtic have made an approach to sign Adam Idah from Norwich City on a permanent basis this summer.

The striker joined Brendan Rodgers' side on loan in the winter window and scored nine goals in 19 games - including their Scottish Cup final winner against Rangers - as Celtic added to their Premiership title success.

Sky Sports News revealed in January there was no option-to-buy clause in the loan deal, but, speaking in May, Rodgers made it clear he was keen to keep the 23-year-old at the club this summer.

"He's been the real catalyst for us," said Rodgers after their Scottish Cup final win. "I knew what I was getting, he's fast and dynamic and has strength.

"What he's shown since coming in is he is a goalscorer. Great headers, great movement in the box.

"He's been absolutely immense for us and he's clearly someone I would like to do something with."

'Celtic have to keep their best players'

When discussing Celtic's summer transfer targets, Sky Sports' Chris Sutton told Sky Sports News last week: "There's still a lot of work for Celtic to do over the summer, but Brendan Rodgers will feel he's got his feet under the table again and feel like he's in a stronger position than he was last season.

"He needs a goalkeeper, Joe Hart was brilliant for three seasons and he will be a big miss and big gloves to fill. That centre-forward position as well. Adam Idah came in January and really did well. I'd be surprised if they weren't trying to do a deal, but Norwich City with their new manager will want to keep him.

"They certainly need to strengthen in that centre-forward position and hold onto Matt O'Riley as well. If they want to do well in Europe next season they have to hold on to their best players.

"I always think Celtic should do their business early in the transfer window, they dawdled last summer and I just wonder why there is a delay in this transfer window."

When asked last week if Celtic could make moves for Idah or fellow loanee Paulo Bernardo this summer, assistant John Kennedy told Sky Sports News on Thursday: "Again, there are a lot of conversations taking place as we come back for pre-season and hopefully in the coming weeks some things will start to happen.

"There are a lot of plates spinning and a lot of work to be done."

