Football at the Olympics: Schedule, format and fixtures at Paris 2024 - all you need to know

This summer's festival of football continue later this month, just 10 days after the Euro 2024 final.

With the Copa America also taking place, there is no rest for the wicked when it comes to providing yet another showpiece global football event with the eyes of the world set to be trained on Paris.

The men's football competition will get under way on Wednesday July 24, a day before the start of the women's tournament on Thursday July 25.

At Tokyo 2020, the gold medals were received by Brazil and Canada in the men's and women's football tournaments respectively.

So, who are taking part in this summer's edition in France? Sky Sports runs you through everything you need to know...

Olympic Football Medal Record - Men's and women's events combined Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total United States 4 2 2 8 Hungary 3 1 1 5 Great Britain 3 0 0 3 Brazil 2 5 2 9 Argentina 2 2 0 4

Football schedule, fixtures and venues at Paris 2024

The football tournaments run from July 24 to August 10 with seven venues used throughout: Nice, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne will be among the group stage stadia.

Lyon and Marseille will stage the semi-finals, with a bronze medal match in Nantes for the men's and a bronze medal game in Lyon for the women's tournament.

Paris will host both finals at the 48,000-seater Parc des Princes. The men's final will take place on August 9 and the women's final a day later on August 10.

Paris 2024 football venues in full

Parc des Princes (Paris) - Capacity: 47,929

Stade de Bordeaux (Bordeaux) - Capacity: 42,115

Stade de Lyon (Lyon) - Capacity: 59,186

Stade de Marseille (Marseille) - Capacity: 67,394

Stade de la Beaujoire (Nantes) - Capacity: 35,322

Stade de Nice (Nice) - Capacity: 36,178

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (Saint-Etienne) - Capacity: 41,965

Who will kick off the men's tournament?

Host nation France will play their first men's game of the tournament against the United States on July 24, 48 hours before the opening ceremony. The women's tournament is begins on the following day on July 25.

Men's Olympic tournament groups

Group A: France, USA, Guinea, New Zealand

Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine

Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

Men's Olympic Football fixture schedule

Group stage

Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Group A: France v USA, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 8pm

Group A: Guinea v New Zealand, Stade de Nice, kick-off 4pm

Group B: Argentina v Morocco, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 2pm

Group B: Iraq v Ukraine, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 6pm

Group C: Uzbekistan v Spain, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 2pm

Group C: Egypt v Dominican Republic, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm

Group D: Mali v Israel, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 8pm

Group D: Japan v Paraguay, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 6pm

Saturday July 27

Group A: France v Guinea, Stade de Nice, kick-off 8pm

Group A: New Zealand v USA, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Group B: Argentina v Iraq, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 2pm

Group B: Ukraine v Morocco, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 5pm

Group C: Uzbekistan v Egypt, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm

Group C: Dominican Republic v Spain, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 3pm

Group D: Israel v Paraguay, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 6pm

Group D: Japan v Mali, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday July 30

Group A: New Zealand v France, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Group A: USA v Guinea, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 6pm

Group B: Ukraine v Argentina, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm

Group B: Morocco v Iraq, Stade de Nice, kick-off 4pm

Group C: Dominican Republic v Uzbekistan, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 2pm

Group C: Spain v Egypt, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 2pm

Group D: Israel v Japan, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 8pm

Group D: Paraguay v Mali, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 8pm

Quarter-finals

Friday August 2

Match 25: 1A v 2B, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 8pm

Match 26: 1B v 2A, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 2pm

Match 27: 1C v 2D, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Match 28: 1D v 2C, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm

Semi-finals

Monday August 5

Match 29: Winner Match 25 v Winner Match 27, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 8pm

Match 30: Winner Match 26 v Winner Match 28, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 5pm

Bronze medal match

Thursday August 8

Match 31: Loser Match 29 v Loser Match 30, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm

Gold medal match

Friday August 9

Match 32: Winner Match 29 v Winner Match 30, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 5pm

Women's Olympic tournament groups

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: USA, Zambia, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

Women's Olympic Football fixture schedule

Group stage

Thursday July 25

Group A: France v Colombia, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 8pm

Group A: Canada v New Zealand, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 4pm

Group B: USA v Zambia, Stade de Nice, kick-off 8pm

Group B: Germany v Australia, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Group C: Spain v Japan, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm

Group C: Nigeria v Brazil, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 6pm

Sunday July 28

Group A: France v Canada, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 8pm

Group A: New Zealand v Colombia, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm

Group B: USA v Germany, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 8pm

Group B: Australia v Zambia, Stade de Nice, kick-off 6pm

Group C: Spain v Nigeria, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 6pm

Group C: Brazil v Japan, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 4pm

Wednesday July 31

Group A: New Zealand v France, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 8pm

Group A: Colombia v Canada, Stade de Nice, kick-off 8pm

Group B: Australia v USA, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Group B: Zambia v Germany, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, kick-off 6pm

Group C: Brazil v Spain, Stade de Bordeaux, kick-off 4pm

Group C: Japan v Nigeria, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 4pm

Quarter-finals

Saturday August 3

Match 19: 1A v 3B/C, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, kick-off 8pm

Match 20: 1B v 2C, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 2pm

Match 21: 1C v 3A/B, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 4pm

Match 22: 2A v 2B, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 6pm

Semi-finals

Tuesday August 6

Match 23: Match 19 Winner v Match 21 Winner, Stade de Marseille, kick-off 8pm

Match 24: Match 20 Winner v Match 22 Winner, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 5pm

Bronze medal match

Friday August 9

Match 25: Match 23 Loser v Match 24 Loser, Stade de Lyon, kick-off 2pm

Gold medal match

Saturday August 10

Match 26: Match 23 Winner v Match 24 Winner, Parc des Princes, Paris, kick-off 4pm

What is the format?

This is 29th time football has made an Olympic appearance for men and the eighth occasion it has involved a women's event.

Group games can end in a draw but knockout games will go to extra-time and penalties, if needed.

The 16 men's teams are divided into four groups, with the top two in each advancing to the quarter-finals. There are 12 women's teams across three groups - the top two in each progress, in addition to the two best third-placed teams.

Will there be any high-profile wildcard picks?

Image: Lionel Messi will not be part of Argentina's squad in Paris

Only three men per squad can be over 23 - described as 'wildcard' picks - but there are no age restrictions for the women.

Previously in the men's, Neymar starred for Brazil during the the 2016 Rio Games alongside Thiago Silva, whilst Dani Alves, Luis Suarez and Andrea Pirlo have also previously featured.

Lionel Messi has not been included in the Argentina squad, while France head coach Thierry Henry will not be selecting Kylian Mbappe ahead of his move to Real Madrid.

The two winning teams will received gold medals, the runners-up silvers and the winners of the third/fourth place play-off will collect Olympic bronze.

Brazil legend Marta set for historic sixth Olympics

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Marta has been selected in Brazil's 18-strong women's football squad for the Paris Olympics putting her on course for a historic sixth Games of her career.

The 38-year-old striker, widely considered one of the best women's players in history, had previously said she intends to retire from the national team after playing in the Olympics.

The Orlando Pride forward has two silver medals to her name after Brazil lost to the United States in the final of both the 2004 and 2008 tournaments, but has never won gold.

Brazil will be in Group C at the Olympics and start against Nigeria in Bordeaux on July 25.

Japan and World Cup winners Spain are also in the same group

Which Premier League stars are going to the Olympics?

Image: Liverpool's Wataru Endo has not been selected by Japan

Argentina have named Man City's Julian Alvarez in their squad for the Olympic Games in Paris, despite him taking part in the ongoing Copa America in the United States.

The 18-man Olympic squad is being coached by Javier Mascherano. Alvarez has already played over 50 games this season for club and country.

Argentina squad Goalkeepers: Leandro Brey, Geronimo Rulli



Defenders: Marco Di Césare, Julio Soler, Joaquín García, Gonzalo Luján, Nicolás Otamendi, Bruno Amione



Midfielders: Ezequiel Fernández, Santiago Hezze, Cristian Medina, Kevin Zenón



Forwards: Giuliano Simeone, Luciano Gondoy, Thiago Almada, Claudio Echeverri, Julián Álvarez, Lucas Beltrán

Meanwhile, new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has received a boost ahead of the start of pre-season training after midfielder Wataru Endo was left out of Japan's squad for the Olympics.

The national team wanted to include the 31-year-old as one of their three over-age players in a predominantly under-23 squad for the Paris Games.

However, head coach Go Oiwa told a press conference in Tokyo the "restrictions" the Japanese Football Association had to work under in relation to European players - as the Olympics does not fall in FIFA-designated window - had influenced their selection with no over-age players selected.

Zabarnyi turns down Olympic chance to rest up for PL season

Image: Illya Zabarnyi is not heading to the Olympics with Ukraine

Ukraine centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi said he turned down an invitation to play for his country at the Paris Olympics because he needs to rest after a long football season.

The 21-year-old played in 37 of Bournemouth's Premier League games last season before joining up with the national team for the Euros, and another tournament hot on the heels of his German adventure would be too much, he told the Ukrainian FA's YouTube channel.

"Ukraine is in this (Olympic) tournament for the first time, it is very important but if I go there, I will miss the pre-season training with Bournemouth, I will not be able to recover and rest," Zabarnyi said.

"It is not critical, but it is very important (to rest), I have a very long season in the Premier League ahead of me, I need to prepare properly."

Palace pair Olise, Mateta included in France squad

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best of Michael Olise, the gifted Crystal Palace winger who is expected to attract big transfer bids this summer

Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier, Obed Nkambadio, Guillaume Restes, Robin Risser.

Defenders: Bafode Diakité, Mazime Esteve, Bradley Locko, Castello Lukeba, Kiliann Sildillia, Adrien Truffert, Leny Yoro.

Midfielders: Maghnes Akliouche, Joris Chotard, Desiré Doué, Manu Koné, Enzo Millot, Khephran Thuram, Lesley Ugochukwu, Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Attackers: Bradley Barcola, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Alexandre Lacazette, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Michael Olise, Mathys Tel.