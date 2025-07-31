Fantasy EFL: Play Fantasy Football for the English Football League

'Fantasy EFL' – the EFL's 72-club fantasy football product – is live to play now.

Fantasy EFL features players from across all three of the EFL's divisions - the Championship, League One and League Two - with almost 2,000 players from the 72 EFL clubs to choose from when users create their first teams prior to the start of the 2025/26 season.

How does the game work?

The game's hybrid format sees users challenged to select seven players from across the three divisions, plus two clubs to win for extra points, in every gameweek. Managers can select their seven-player squads from a variety of formations, including 1-2-2-2, 1-2-3-1 and 1-3-2-1.

Gameweeks run Thursday to Wednesday and managers can pick a new squad every gameweek, with unlimited player transfers from week to week. Players can also be switched out right up until the moment their match kicks off.

A captain can be nominated to score double points, plus a vice-captain every gameweek. A 'Max Captain' chip will also be available twice per season, for managers to gain double points on the player in their squad who scores highest.

There is no cap on how many times a manager can select a player, however managers will only be able to select the same EFL club up to five times a season.

Point scoring will be in line with traditional fantasy football mechanics - seen in games such as Fantasy Premier League - for players.

This unique twist on fantasy football, with extra points for EFL clubs that managers select per gameweek, will bring new opportunities for users to score points and climb the public rankings on a weekly basis.

How do you play against your friends?

Managers can enter private leagues with their friends or play in public leagues against other managers in the Fantasy EFL community. Club leagues will be available for all 72 EFL clubs, as well as a global league with automatic entry upon sign-up for participants.

Available on web, and as a brand-new app for iOS and Android users, Fantasy EFL is live and free-to-play now. Sign up at fantasy.efl.com.