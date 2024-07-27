Arne Slot's Liverpool evolution begins with victory over Real Betis and a new Liverpool star emerges in Trey Nyoni

We now have more of an idea of what Liverpool will look like under Arne Slot.

The new head coach has been at pains to stress his style of play won't be radically different from Jurgen Klopp's but it's clear tactical tweaks are being worked on.

Slot named as many potential starters as possible against Real Betis in Pittsburgh, some impressed in small doses while others struggled in the new system.

Mo Salah, sporting his new streamlined haircut, did Mo Salah things. He was a threat on the right flank and linked up beautifully with Dominik Szoboszlai for the only goal of the game.

The athletic Conor Bradley kept up his 2024 form, while Fabio Carvalho showed glimpses of talent in the first half.

But Liverpool, with an intent to play out from the back through two deep centre-midfielders, often lost the ball in dangerous areas. Wataru Endo was pressed far too easily, while Jarrell Quansah and Sepp van den Berg at centre-back almost played their team into trouble on separate occasions.

But that's why this pre-season is vital for Liverpool. As Curtis Jones told us before the game, they won't be as direct or as frantic as they were in the Klopp era.

It's clearly going to take a little time for some kinks to be worked out when in possession, something Slot admits he wants to see happen sooner rather than later.

With Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch joining up with the squad in the States soon, we may see the masterplan enacted more easily next time.

Image: Mohamed Salah started the game for Liverpool with a host of other first-team stars

Trey Bien!

I do have one question after the game though. Did we see the emergence of a future Liverpool star?

Trey Nyoni only turned 17 on June 30 but when he was picked ahead of Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton to replace the injured Curtis Jones in a deep midfield role he shone brightly.

Image: Liverpool midfielder Trey Nyoni impressed in the friendly win

The No 98 was involved in the build-up for Szoboszlai's goal and also helped create his side's best chance of the second half.

Comfortable on the ball, unafraid to put his boot in and elegant to watch, Nyoni got more time on the pitch than any of his team-mates.

It's clear Arne Slot is the kind of coach that can't stand talking about individual players but even he couldn't help but mention the teenager born in 2007.

"He did really well but he just turned 17. His body has to grow, we have to be really careful with him," Slot admitted begrudgingly.

He may "need some time to grow to play at a Premier League level" but Liverpool fans, get hyped.

Nyoni's made his first team debut as a 16-year old, has got a Carabao Cup winner's medal and played for England through to U18 level.

How long will it take before we see him on the biggest stage of all?

Liverpool's pre-season friendlies: Arsenal next up for Slot

July 27: Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis

August 1: Liverpool vs Arsenal - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, kick-off 12.30am

August 4: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am

August 11: Liverpool vs Sevilla - Anfield, kick-off 3pm