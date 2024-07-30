England Women fixtures: Lionesses to face Germany and Emma Hayes' United States as friendlies revealed

England Women will host a repeat of the Euro 2022 final when they face Germany at Wembley in October before taking on Emma Hayes' United States in November.

Four friendlies have been announced for the upcoming international breaks as the Lionesses prepare to defend their European Championship title in the summer of 2025.

Sarina Wiegman's side will start by playing Germany, who they beat in extra time at Wembley in 2022 to make history, on Friday October 25, kick-off 7.30pm.

Four days later, on Tuesday October 29, England will face South Africa at the Coventry Building Society Arena with kick-off at 7.45pm. It is over a decade since the two sides last met when England secured a 1-0 win in February 2010 in the Cyprus Cup tournament.

Image: England Women lift the Euro 2022 trophy after beating Germany.

Then, during the winter international break, the Lionesses host the United States, managed by former Chelsea boss Hayes, at Wembley on Saturday November 30, kick-off 7.45pm.

England will bring their 2024 campaign to a close against Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane on Tuesday December 3, kick-off 7.45pm.

England's fixture schedule

Friday October 25: England vs Germany, 7.30pm kick-off - Wembley

Tuesday October 29: England vs South Africa, 7.45pm kick-off - Coventry Building Society Arena

Saturday November 30: England vs United States, 5.20pm kick-off - Wembley

Tuesday December 3: England vs Switzerland, 7.45pm kick-off - Bramall Lane

'Four very different and difficult challenges'

Image: England head coach Sarina Wiegman.

England boss Wiegman said: "Our preparations for the Euros start now. Securing our place at the tournament next summer, without the need to participate in the play-offs, gives us the maximum time to prepare for the challenge that awaits us in Switzerland.

"With the current UEFA Women's Nations League format the opportunities to play friendlies are limited. Therefore I'm really pleased that we've been able to carefully select our opponents and give ourselves four very different and difficult challenges to aid our preparation. Each nation has a different style of play, a variety of strengths and that will test us in different ways.

"To play at Wembley again, especially against the quality of Germany and the United States, is really exciting. Our fans always show up and bring the noise when we play there, which really helps the team and no doubt both games will create memorable atmospheres.

"Being able to take the team across the country is also very important to us and we're pleased to be heading back to Coventry and Sheffield and two excellent stadiums. We have happy memories from both cities and I have no doubt the fans will come out in their numbers to support the team, as they always do."