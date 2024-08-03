Chido Obi-Martin: Man Utd agree transfer deal for former Arsenal striker

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign 16-year-old striker Chido Obi-Martin, who left Arsenal earlier this summer.

The exciting young forward who scored 10 goals for Arsenal's U16s in a single game against Liverpool in November had doubts about his potential pathway to first-team football in north London and has now chosen to continue his career at United.

The Denmark youth international has turned down more lucrative offers from Germany to join United, with his medical expected to take place in the coming days.

Obi-Martin's Arsenal contract expired this summer and while terms of a new deal had been agreed, he ultimately felt his career development would be better served at a new club.

Image: Obi-Martin trained with the Arsenal first team at times last season

Obi-Martin's stunning stats

Forward Obi-Martin - who joined Arsenal at the age of 14 from his hometown Copenhagen side KB - scored 32 goals in 20 league games for the Gunners' U18s last season, which is believed to be a club record.

He made headlines with his 10 strikes against Liverpool U16s in a 14-3 win in November but pulled off more huge hauls at U18s level, with four goals against both Crystal Palace and Fulham in March, five against West Ham in April and the first seven in a 9-0 win over Norwich later that month.

He fittingly signed off the season with a hat-trick against Chelsea in a 5-2 win - his final appearance for Arsenal.