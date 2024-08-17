Chelsea vs Man City: Pep Guardiola feeling energised as champions launch latest Premier League title tilt

Pep Guardiola insists he has been re-energised by his summer break and is ready to lead Manchester City's attempt to win a seventh Premier League title in eight seasons.

City won their fourth title in a row last season, after which Guardiola admitted he was "not able to know what will be the motivation" for the following campaign, adding: "The reality is I'm closer to leaving than to staying."

But after a summer break that included a reunion with members of the Barcelona B side he led to the third-division title during his first season as a manager in 2008, the 53-year-old says he is ready for City's Premier League opener at Chelsea on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"The competition puts me in the position I want to be," said Guardiola. "In the pre-season I am a little more flat, but when I arrive at the Community Shield it ignites something - and hopefully in the players as well - to do it again.

"When you arrive at the end of the season, you are always a little bit tired. When you take a break in your job and disconnect a little bit, you bring energy back. It's necessary.

"To work better, you have to relax and do other things. Otherwise it doesn't work.

"Sometimes I'm tired and in that moment, I rest. That's why I have my staff to help me. Before I was not like that, but it's not productive.

"If you don't have the enthusiasm, passion and desire, don't be here. That is the key.

"The pressure is a little bit less because we have done it - it gives you a little bit of peace. When you win, you live better."

'Title is not my motivation right now'

However, Guardiola admits his motivation at the start of his ninth season in the Premier League is not to lift the title, instead insisting City have to first secure a position in the top four.

"When we begin, the target is to get into the top four," said Guardiola. "Newcastle is going to play one game a week and so they will be the Newcastle of two seasons ago.

"Arsenal and Liverpool we don't need to talk about, and Manchester United in the end are going to be there.

"Tottenham invest and the manager knows them better. Chelsea, with the amount of players and the manager, I believe they will be there.

"If you drop a little, you will be away - this is the reality I felt since the first season I arrived here.

"We won six in seven - we conquered the Premier League. But we start from zero. There are 114 points to play for.

"When people say we are favourites, we have to accept it and live with that. Every season is more and more difficult."

City's first test is against a Chelsea side playing under Enzo Maresca - Guardiola's former assistant - for the first time since he replaced Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

Chelsea held City to draws in both of their Premier League meetings last season and Guardiola said: "Everyone wants to beat us - that is normal.

"So, you look at yourself and always we can improve. If we increase everyone a little bit, our strength will be 11 times better.

"Now, the motivation to win another Premier League is not there for me. It will be in the last month. Now it is 'can we beat Chelsea?' We didn't beat them last season.

"It will not be a perfect game against Chelsea. We are not at our top - it's normal."

