Mikel Merino: Arsenal sign Spain midfielder from Real Sociedad in transfer worth up to £31.6m including add-ons

Arsenal have completed the signing of Spain international Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

The midfielder has signed a four-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, with the option for a further 12 months. Arsenal will pay an initial £27.4m with a further £4.2m in add-ons.

Merino becomes Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Tommy Setford and Riccardo Calafiori, as well as the permanent acquisition of David Raya.

Merino featured in every one of Spain's matches as they won Euro 2024, including scoring a 119th-minute winner in the quarter-final against Germany after appearing as a substitute.

Image: Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring for Spain against Germany

The 28-year-old's combative playing style was a major part of his attraction to Mikel Arteta - Merino won more duels than any other player in Europe's top-five leagues last season - along with his winning mentality.

Arteta said: "Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility. He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now.

"Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.



"As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament.

"We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can't wait to start working with him."

Merino joined Real Sociedad from Newcastle six years ago and went on to make 242 appearances for the club, helping them win the Copa del Rey in 2020.

Merino, who also won European Championships with Spain's U19s and U21s in 2015 and 2019, spent just one season at Newcastle under Rafael Benitez, starting only 14 Premier League games.

Merino came through the ranks at Osasuna before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2016, where he won the DFB-Pokal under Thomas Tuchel. He will wear the No 23 shirt at Arsenal and could be in line to feature in Arsenal's Premier League meeting with Brighton on Saturday.

Edu, Arsenal's sporting director, said: "We are so happy to have completed the transfer of Mikel Merino. This has been another great team effort from many people at the club to finalise the transfer of a player who attracted interest from a number of clubs over the summer.



"Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season.

"With Mikel's arrival, he brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead.



"We welcome Mikel and his family to the club, and look forward to seeing him play in the Arsenal shirt."

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

"When I lose a duel, I am upset," yelled a furious Mikel Arteta at his players following an FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest in 2022. The dressing-room scene, captured in All or Nothing, has been circulating again amid Arsenal's interest in Mikel Merino.

Arteta has of course succeeded in raising the side's competitive standards in the intervening years. But the qualities mentioned in that explosive dressing-down at the City Ground - commitment, focus, combativeness - remain his non-negotiables.

And they are typified by Merino.

The 28-year-old, a European Championship winner with Spain this summer, specialises in winning duels. In fact, nobody even got close to his total of 326 with Real Sociedad last season.

Merino is technically sound and, standing at 6ft 2ins, continuing a theme of Arsenal signing physically imposing players, boasts formidable aerial strength as well as duel-winning ability, and should slot in on the left-hand side of Arteta's midfield.

Where will Merino fit in at Arsenal?