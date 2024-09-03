Behind The Whistle: Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains the latest EFL decisions

In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the latest action in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Behind the Whistle aims to give supporters of EFL clubs an insight into the decision-making considerations and also clarification of certain calls to provide an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted.

As part of a regular feature on Sky Sports following the conclusion of a matchday, Foy runs you through some refereeing matters in the EFL…

Blackburn's Makhtar Gueye received a second yellow card for gesturing that Burnley's Maxime Esteve should be booked by the referee

Incident: Possible second yellow card (Blackburn Rovers)

Decision: Second yellow card issued (Blackburn Rovers)

Foy says: "Ahead of the current season, it was reiterated to clubs that clearly gesturing for a yellow card to be shown to an opposition player will be considered as unsporting behaviour and that the player making the gesture would receive a yellow card.

"After the Blackburn Rovers' No 9 is fouled, he clearly gestures to the referee that Burnley's No 5 should be shown a yellow card, and then repeats this action several times.

"As he is already on a yellow card, the referee has no choice here but to produce a second yellow and subsequent red card."

Was Josh Coburn offside when he scored Millwall's opening goal against Sheffield Wednesday in their 3-0 victory

Incident: Goal scored, possible offside (Millwall)

Decision: Goal awarded, no offside (Millwall)

Foy says: "The decision by the assistant referee to keep the flag down here is an excellent one.

"With the attacking play moving at real pace into the penalty area, when the ball is played across from Millwall's No 19, it looks as though Millwall's No 21 could well be offside as he arrives at the back post to tap the ball home, especially with the quickly-changing picture.

"The replay from the side of the pitch, however, shows the assistant referee makes an excellent judgement to keep their flag down, as Millwall's No 21 times his run to perfection and the goal is correctly given."

Mansfield's Lucas Akins had his goal disallowed against Stockport as he was judged to have held the shirt of Ibou Touray causing the defender to fall to the ground, but was it the correct decision to rule the goal out?

Incident: Goal scored, possible foul (Mansfield Town)

Decision: Goal disallowed, foul given (Mansfield Town)

Foy says: "This disallowed goal is a good example of detection of an act of holding which is clear and impactful.

"As the ball is played into the penalty area, Mansfield Town's No 7 holds the shirt of Stockport County's No 3, causing him to fall to the ground, which clearly impacts his ability to defend.

"Although there is some contact between the players as the ball is crossed, Mansfield's No 7's action is deemed a non-footballing one. The referee identifies this and he awards a defensive free-kick to Stockport County."

Should AFC Wimbledon's goal against Fleetwood Town have stood or was there a foul in the build-up?

Incident: Goal scored, possible foul (AFC Wimbledon)

Decision: Goal given, no foul (AFC Wimbledon)

Foy says: "As we saw in the clip at Mansfield vs Stockport, a defensive free-kick was given when an action of holding was clearly impactful and meeting the threshold for a foul.

"The same action should have been taken here, not for holding, but for Wimbledon's No 39 jumping at an opponent, and making late and careless contact.

"The challenge is careless, and clearly impacts on the Fleetwood Town defender who falls to ground. A free-kick should therefore have been awarded."