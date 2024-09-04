Ballon d'Or: England Women trio Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Lucy Bronze nominated

England trio Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Lucy Bronze have been nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or.

Fellow Women's Super League stars Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, Mariona Caldentey, Sjoeke Nuske, Mayra Ramirez and Yui Hasegawa joined them on the 30-player shortlist announced by France Football, the organisers of the awards.

Bronze and Caldentey won the Champions League with Barcelona last season before securing moves to the WSL to play for Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

Image: Man City's Bunny Shaw celebrates scoring their third goal against Man Utd

Manchester City's Shaw finished the season as the WSL's top scorer, but her side narrowly missed out on the title to Chelsea.

James played a key role as Chelsea claimed their fifth consecutive WSL trophy in Emma Hayes' final season before becoming head coach of USA Women (USWNT).

Hayes and Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman have been named on the five-strong shortlist for coach of the year, along with the new Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor.

Chelsea are one of five clubs shortlisted for women's team of the year along with Champions League winners Barcelona.

Women's Ballon d'Or shortlist

Lauren Hemp - Man City

Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit

Barbra Banda Shanghai - Shanghai RCB/Orlando Pride

Tarciane Lime - Houston Dash

Manuela Giugliano - Roma

Mallory Swanson - Chicago Red Stars

Glodis Viggosdottir - Bayern Munich

Mariona Caldentey - Barcelona/Arsenal

Lauren James - Chelsea

Patricia Guijarro - Barcelona

Lea Schuller - Bayern Munich

Gabi Portilho - Corinthians

Tabitha Chawinga - PSG

Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona

Lindsey Horan - Lyon

Lucy Bronze - Barcelona/Chelsea

Yui Hasegawa - Man City

Ada Hegerberg - Lyon

Sjoeke Nusken - Chelsea

Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona

Alex Putellas - Barcelona

Grace Geyoro - PSG

Khadija Shaw - Man City

Guilia Gwinn - Bayern Munich

Salma Paralluelo - Barcelona

Ewa Pajor - Wolfsburg/Barcelona

Sophie Smith - Portland Thorns

Marie-Antoinette Katoto - PSG

Mayra Ramirez - Chelsea

Alyssa Naeher - Chicago Red Stars

Women's coach of the year

Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea/Lyon

Arthur Elias, Corinthians/Brazil

Jonatan Giraldez, Barcelona/Washington Spirit

Filipa Patao, Benfica

Sarina Wiegman, England

Emma Hayes, Chelsea/USWNT

Women's team of the year