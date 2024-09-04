 Skip to content

Lionesses Hemp, James and Bronze nominated for Women's Ballon d'Or

Sarina Wiegman, Emma Hayes and Sonia Bompastor are among the nominees for coach of the year; Bunny Shaw and Mariona Caldentey are also up for the Women's Ballon d'Or; Chelsea and Barcelona are on the five club-list nominated for team of the year by France Football

Wednesday 4 September 2024 19:50, UK

Lauren James and Lucy Bronze are both on the shortlist for the Women's Ballon d'Or
Image: Lauren James and Lucy Bronze are both on the shortlist for the Women's Ballon d'Or

England trio Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Lucy Bronze have been nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or.

Fellow Women's Super League stars Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, Mariona Caldentey, Sjoeke Nuske, Mayra Ramirez and Yui Hasegawa joined them on the 30-player shortlist announced by France Football, the organisers of the awards.

Bronze and Caldentey won the Champions League with Barcelona last season before securing moves to the WSL to play for Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

Man City's Bunny Shaw celebrates scoring their third goal against Man Utd
Image: Man City's Bunny Shaw celebrates scoring their third goal against Man Utd

Manchester City's Shaw finished the season as the WSL's top scorer, but her side narrowly missed out on the title to Chelsea.

James played a key role as Chelsea claimed their fifth consecutive WSL trophy in Emma Hayes' final season before becoming head coach of USA Women (USWNT).

Hayes and Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman have been named on the five-strong shortlist for coach of the year, along with the new Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor.

Chelsea are one of five clubs shortlisted for women's team of the year along with Champions League winners Barcelona.

Women's Ballon d'Or shortlist

  • Lauren Hemp - Man City

  • Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit

  • Barbra Banda Shanghai - Shanghai RCB/Orlando Pride

  • Tarciane Lime - Houston Dash

  • Manuela Giugliano - Roma

  • Mallory Swanson - Chicago Red Stars

  • Glodis Viggosdottir - Bayern Munich

  • Mariona Caldentey - Barcelona/Arsenal

  • Lauren James - Chelsea

  • Patricia Guijarro - Barcelona

  • Lea Schuller - Bayern Munich

  • Gabi Portilho - Corinthians

  • Tabitha Chawinga - PSG

  • Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona

  • Lindsey Horan - Lyon

  • Lucy Bronze - Barcelona/Chelsea

  • Yui Hasegawa - Man City

  • Ada Hegerberg - Lyon

  • Sjoeke Nusken - Chelsea

  • Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona

  • Alex Putellas - Barcelona

  • Grace Geyoro - PSG

  • Khadija Shaw - Man City

  • Guilia Gwinn - Bayern Munich

  • Salma Paralluelo - Barcelona

  • Ewa Pajor - Wolfsburg/Barcelona

  • Sophie Smith - Portland Thorns

  • Marie-Antoinette Katoto - PSG

  • Mayra Ramirez - Chelsea

  • Alyssa Naeher - Chicago Red Stars

Women's coach of the year

  • Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea/Lyon

  • Arthur Elias, Corinthians/Brazil

  • Jonatan Giraldez, Barcelona/Washington Spirit

  • Filipa Patao, Benfica

  • Sarina Wiegman, England

  • Emma Hayes, Chelsea/USWNT

Women's team of the year

  • Barcelona

  • Chelsea

  • NY/NJ Gotham

  • Lyon

  • PSG

