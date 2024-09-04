Lionesses Hemp, James and Bronze nominated for Women's Ballon d'Or

Sarina Wiegman, Emma Hayes and Sonia Bompastor are among the nominees for coach of the year; Bunny Shaw and Mariona Caldentey are also up for the Women's Ballon d'Or; Chelsea and Barcelona are on the five club-list nominated for team of the year by France Football
Wednesday 4 September 2024 19:50, UK
England trio Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Lucy Bronze have been nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or.
Fellow Women's Super League stars Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, Mariona Caldentey, Sjoeke Nuske, Mayra Ramirez and Yui Hasegawa joined them on the 30-player shortlist announced by France Football, the organisers of the awards.
Bronze and Caldentey won the Champions League with Barcelona last season before securing moves to the WSL to play for Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.
Manchester City's Shaw finished the season as the WSL's top scorer, but her side narrowly missed out on the title to Chelsea.
James played a key role as Chelsea claimed their fifth consecutive WSL trophy in Emma Hayes' final season before becoming head coach of USA Women (USWNT).
Hayes and Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman have been named on the five-strong shortlist for coach of the year, along with the new Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor.
Chelsea are one of five clubs shortlisted for women's team of the year along with Champions League winners Barcelona.
Lauren Hemp - Man City
Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit
Barbra Banda Shanghai - Shanghai RCB/Orlando Pride
Tarciane Lime - Houston Dash
Manuela Giugliano - Roma
Mallory Swanson - Chicago Red Stars
Glodis Viggosdottir - Bayern Munich
Mariona Caldentey - Barcelona/Arsenal
Lauren James - Chelsea
Patricia Guijarro - Barcelona
Lea Schuller - Bayern Munich
Gabi Portilho - Corinthians
Tabitha Chawinga - PSG
Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona
Lindsey Horan - Lyon
Lucy Bronze - Barcelona/Chelsea
Yui Hasegawa - Man City
Ada Hegerberg - Lyon
Sjoeke Nusken - Chelsea
Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona
Alex Putellas - Barcelona
Grace Geyoro - PSG
Khadija Shaw - Man City
Guilia Gwinn - Bayern Munich
Salma Paralluelo - Barcelona
Ewa Pajor - Wolfsburg/Barcelona
Sophie Smith - Portland Thorns
Marie-Antoinette Katoto - PSG
Mayra Ramirez - Chelsea
Alyssa Naeher - Chicago Red Stars
Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea/Lyon
Arthur Elias, Corinthians/Brazil
Jonatan Giraldez, Barcelona/Washington Spirit
Filipa Patao, Benfica
Sarina Wiegman, England
Emma Hayes, Chelsea/USWNT
Barcelona
Chelsea
NY/NJ Gotham
Lyon
PSG