Northern Ireland U21s 0-0 England U21s: Young Lions suffer Euro qualifying setback after stalemate

England Under-21s' hopes of qualifying automatically for next year's European Championship finals suffered a major blow as they were held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland.

Ben Futcher took charge of his first game after Lee Carsley moved up to the senior squad but things did not go to plan in Ballymena as the hosts dug in.

Reigning champions England were already playing catch-up after losing to Ukraine earlier in the qualifying campaign and may now have to settle for a play-off spot.

Futcher was forced to make changes after losing a number of his initial squad - including Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace - and England struggled to break down a packed Northern Ireland defence.

Manchester City's James McAtee, the standout talent on show, forced Pierce Charles into a first save after 25 minutes with a smart turn and shot that took a deflection.

Charles was then out well to deny Jonathan Rowe after he was played in by Elliot Anderson, while there was a long stoppage for treatment to England goalkeeper James Trafford following a late challenge from JJ McKiernan.

Trafford was able to continue but the frustration continued for the visitors, with Morgan Rogers heading over from a free-kick.

McAtee began the second half by drawing another save out of Charles at his near post, however, clear-cut chances were few and far between and the hosts began to look more of a threat.

Substitute Makenzie Kirk shot over in the 76th minute and, after Charles produced another fine save to deny Anderson, Justin Devenny nearly won it for Northern Ireland with a spectacular long-range volley that flew just over the crossbar.

England will host Austria in a friendly at Kenilworth Road on Monday, while Northern Ireland play Ukraine on Tuesday.