Gareth Southgate: My England departure brings hope for future success

Gareth Southgate admitted his England exit and change of manager brings hope that the team can go on and be successful.

Southgate left his role as England manager just two days after England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

"It's time for change, and for a new chapter," said Southgate at the time.

The 53-year-old had been Three Lions boss for eight years and exited the role after a fourth major tournament in charge, saying playing and then managing his country "was the honour of my life and meant everything to me".

The former England defender led his side to the final of Euro 2020 - which they lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley - before a quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup. His final tournament in charge was this summer, as England were edged out 2-1 by Spain in the final.

Image: Southgate resigned as England manager after losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain

A process for appointing Southgate's successor is under way with Lee Carsley holding the interim position and he has overseen back-to-back victories during England's Nations League campaign so far.

Southgate told Sky News: "It was the right time for change. You see now the hope that change can bring. I'm content with that. Eight years is a long time and I'm looking forward to different challenges ahead - and enjoying the rest.

"I had an incredible eight-year journey. It was a privilege to work with brilliant players. We wanted to do that final piece, we achieved so much and it would have been perfection to win the final. I'm sure the team will go on and be successful.

"I was reading something from Tony Blair, he said when you start you have lots of support and less capabilities and when you finish you are far more capable but you have less support. I felt in control of the job, knew exactly what was needed, but you have less support. We raised expectations and we needed to put English football back on the map and we're now consistently at the top table."

Southgate refused to be drawn into criticism of his team selection across Euro 2024 by Gary Lineker, who said on England's performance against Republic of Ireland in Carsley's first game: "In the first game Carsley has come up with all these things and a lot of us are going, 'You see? We told you'."

Image: Lee Carsley is England's interim head coach

Southgate said: "I've shut myself off from everything since I left. There is no point talking about the team now - I'll give people the space they need to take the team on. There's no point in getting involved with things like that. I've left on terms with everybody, loved the experience but it's time to do other things."

What's next for Southgate?

Southgate was at the BGC's charity day in Canary Wharf to remember the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks on their anniversary. It's held annually in commemoration of BGC's 658 colleagues and the 61 Eurobrokers employees who died in 9/11 and 100 per cent of BGC Group's global revenues are donated to the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund.

Image: Southgate during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London, held annually in commemoration of BGC's 658 colleagues and the 61 Eurobrokers employees lost on 9/11

Southgate said he was enjoying experiencing new opportunities outside football but would not rule out a return to football management, insisting he was "not going to rush into anything".

He said: "I've got lots of opportunities. I'm open-minded to what is next in or outside football. I'll take some time, refresh and recharge and go from there.

"[I've had] no conversations [with Premier League clubs]. People know I need to get some energy back and enjoy my life. I'm not going to rush anything and need to make good decisions. I'm enjoying lots of experiences and there are charities I'd like to support, which are important to me. And there are opportunities outside of football I'm also quite interested in."