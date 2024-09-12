Man City's 115 charges: Premier League hearing to begin next week and could last up to two months

The Premier League's long-awaited hearing into Manchester City's 115 alleged charges will begin on Monday, Sky Sports News understands.

City have been charged with breaking financial fair play rules over a nine-year period, which started in 2009 and went on until 2018.

During that period, Man City - who have denied all the charges against them - won the Premier League three times.

What are Manchester City charged with?

According to the Premier League, Man City broke the rules over nine seasons by allegedly failing to provide accurate financial information.

Among the charges against City are that they didn not fully disclose the financial remunerations that were made to one of their managers over a four-year period. The suggestion is that there was a secret contract so one of the managers was getting paid much more than officially stated.

The Premier League also allege City did not comply with UEFA's financial fair play rules over a five-year period. They also allege City have not fully co-operated with the Premier League's investigation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH Highlights from West Ham's match against Manchester City in the Premier League

What could happen to City?

According to Premier League rules, any punishment could be a points deduction or even the threat of expulsion from the Premier League - although this would be an extreme punishment.

When will a decision be made?

A decision from the independent commission is unlikely to be made public before the spring.

Schedules, however, could slip as it is a legal process, independent of influence by the Premier League or by City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett examines when a decision on Manchester City's 115 charges could be made as Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says the matter has to be resolved

It is expected that the formal hearing with the independent commission will go on for up to two months, with both the Premier League and City to make lengthy legal representations, outlining their case.

The independent commission will then go away and consider all the evidence before making their decision. That process is expected to take several months because of the volume of charges, and the amount of information to be reviewed.

Therefore, it could be March - or later - before a decision by the commission is made public. As soon as they have reached their conclusion, it will be published.

Even then, if the commission decide City are guilty of some or all of the charges against them, the club would likely appeal that decision, which would further delay the imposition of any sanctions or points deductions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City and Noel Gallagher have teamed up with Puma to launch a new kit to mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis' album Definitely Maybe

What have City said?

When the charges were first announced in February 2023, City said they were "surprised" by the Premier League's allegations.

As well as expressing their surprise at the charges, City also claimed to have provided "extensive engagement" and a "vast amount of detailed materials" to the Premier League's investigation.

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with," they said in a statement at the time.

"The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

"As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

What about Pep?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is happy that the hearing into the club's 115 charges will start soon and hopes for a quick resolution

Pep Guardiola said at the time the charges were announced he was "fully convinced" City were innocent, and took a swipe at the Premier League by saying they had been "sentenced already".

More recently, Guardiola has said he is happy the hearing would start soon, and that he hoped there would be a swift conclusion.

"I am happy it starts soon and hopefully it finishes soon for the benefit of all of us," he said in a press conference ahead of their game against Ipswich on August 24.

"Especially for the club but for all the other Premier League clubs, like for all the people that don't wait the sentence.

"I wish from deep in my heart to go to the trial, the independent panel - and I say it again, independent panel - and as soon as possible release what happened, and we will accept like always we have done."

When asked if he was concerned the situation could impact the performance of City players, Guardiola said: "No, we have been three or four years talking about that."

How did we get to this point?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains the possible repercussions following Manchester City's alleged financial breaches (first published in February 2023)

Back in 2019, German outlet Der Spiegel published an investigation which was based on the work of a Portuguese computer hacker Rui Pinto, who had hacked into the email accounts of various football clubs and agents.

It was this story that started the UEFA investigation into City, which also led to this Premier League investigation.

If City were found guilty, how would an appeal work?

The independent commission will be formed of three members, who will be selected by Murray Rosen KC, the chair of the Premier League's judicial panel.

The three-person panel can include any of the 15 members of the judicial panel, as well as non-members.

Once a judgement is made, the Premier League and City will be able to appeal - although it cannot be taken to the CAS.

Instead, Rosen would appoint an appeal panel made up of new members. There are currently six members of the Premier League appeal panel.

An appeal would further delay the imposition of any sanctions or points deductions but it is hoped on all sides that the matter will finally be concluded in the next calendar year.

What could the ramifications be for other Premier League clubs?

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire:

"If you talk to lawyers, they say it would be difficult for another club to say they lost a title or, perhaps more importantly, access to the Champions League and all the rewards that it brings.

"There was talk not too long ago about Burnley and Leeds potentially putting in a claim against Everton with regards to their financial scenario, although that was never crystallised.

"Everybody is going to be watching this with a huge amount of interest and once the independent commission makes a judgement, things will move on from there."