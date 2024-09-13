Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson exclusive: Why Birmingham trip is step up from Hollywood fame

Phil Parkinson never expected to become one of the stars in a Hollywood story, but Wrexham is not like any other club.

Back-to-back promotions from non-League to League One. Unbeaten after five games and top of the table. It is a story almost too far-fetched for a Netflix series.

But Parkinson, helped by the investment of actor buddies Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, is making it happen.

Viewers will have to wait until Monday for the latest episode, when Wrexham head to Birmingham City, the overwhelming favourites for promotion. You can watch the drama unfold on Sky Sports.

"It's one of the fixtures everybody looked for," Parkinson tells Sky Sports.

"St Andrew's has probably a near 30,000 crowd. These are the games we've worked so hard to be involved in. And we're very excited about the game and preparation is going well for it. It's just another three points at stake.

"But equally, yeah, it's a fantastic stage to go and play. And we're really looking forward to the challenge which Birmingham presents."

Wrexham are the new kids on the block, but in Birmingham they come up against a relative behemoth of English football.

League Cup winners as recently as 2011, Blues have been on the slide over the past decade, but they are also hoping to climb up the pyramid with the help of rich American owners.

They have star power to match Wrexham too with Tom Brady among the ownership group. Never before has a League One match drawn so much attention - at least not this early in a season.

Image: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' arrival has helped Wrexham climb up the football pyramid

Image: Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady is a part owner at Birmingham City

"I was at the Walsall game [at St Andrew's] the other night, just to get a feel for the place and have a look at the team and there was a lot of talk about the Wrexham game already," says Parkinson.

"We've had a lot of exposure ever since I've been here in terms of the spotlight being on us, home and away, and the lads have got used to dealing with that, but this is another level," he adds.

"The size of the club, the size of Birmingham City and the expected crowd.

"I mean, American owners and so many things come into it to make this an attractive game. But for us, it will be enjoying the build-up and that's important.

"We do that by training well, but making sure that we've got a clear game plan that we'll need to implement."

Going toe-to-toe with Birmingham for promotion is the perfect next chapter in Wrexham's story.

There have been brief encounters with bigger fish in glitzy pre-season spectacles, and the rare cup meeting with a Championship side, but no sustained challenge so daunting.

Surprisingly to some, Wrexham have hit the ground running in League One and talk of a third consecutive promotion is now growing, perhaps prematurely.

Parkinson is not listening to the hype, but has not been taken aback by the way his team have taken to the step-up. "Indications in pre-season were good on our tour of the US and Canada," he says.

"We've got players who've played at this level before and above. We've got other players who this is the first taste of League One. So, it's been interesting to see how we've adapted to the step-up in standard. But yeah, pleased so far."

Wrexham have overcome some big challenges on the road already this season, which can give them confidence heading to St Andrew's.

"We've had some really tough away games in the two we've had, Bolton and Peterborough. Great tests at the home games. Each game has offered different challenges, different styles of teams that have come to the racecourse.

"But we've equipped ourselves well and it's something for us to build on. We know there's more to come from us as a collective, but also the lads we've brought in haven't had opportunities yet.

"So, there's players confident a bit to get their chance as well, which is good for the squad."

Wrexham's draw at Bolton is their only dropped points of the league season. That form has earned Parkinson the gong for manager of the month for August in League One.

"It is just the start, but Manager of the Month, as always, is a collective award and we're very pleased with that."

Wrexham will be hoping for another collective award come the end of the season for the perfect Hollywood ending - to this season at least.

