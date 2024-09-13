Nikita Parris: Manchester United and England forward joins WSL rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Deadline Day

Manchester United forward Nikita Parris has signed for Brighton on a permanent contract.

United triggered their option to extend Parris' contract by a further 12 months earlier this summer to prevent her leaving on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old joined United in August 2022 from fellow WSL side Arsenal and went on to score 25 goals across 57 appearances for the club. Parris won the Women's FA Cup with United last season.

A United statement added: "Everyone at Manchester United thanks Nikita for her fine service and wishes her luck for the rest of her career."

Brighton head coach Dario Vidosic said Parris' arrival signals Brighton's ambition as a club.

"We're delighted to bring a player of Nikita's ability and experience to the club. It signals our ambition," he said.

"Nikita's record as a goalscorer speaks for itself and she will help us a lot in that regard.

"She is vastly experienced and will be an excellent role model, particularly for our young players.

"She is looking forward to getting stuck into a new challenge and we can't wait to start working with her ahead of our first WSL game next Saturday against Everton."

Parris has represented England across age groups from U17s upwards. She made her senior debut in 2016 and represented Great Britain in all four games at the 2021 Olympic Games in Japan.

The forward has won 71 caps and was part of the England squad that won the 2022 Euros. She has scored 21 goals for her country and has amassed 114 goals during spells at five different clubs.

A busy day of Deadline Day deals

Earlier on Deadline Day, Brighton completed the signing of Michelle Agyemang on a loan deal from Arsenal. Three players departed Brighton on loan, with Lee Geummin also leaving in a permanent move to Championship side to Birmingham City.

Aston Villa completed a deal to sign Brazil international Gabi Nunes from Levante, while Tottenham completed the signing of Spain international midfielder Maite Oroz from Real Madrid. Chelsea signed defender Veerle Buurman before loaning her back to PSV Eindhoven.

Crystal Palace brought in Poppy Pritchard and Lily Woodham on loan before completing the permanent signing of Katie Stengel. Alyssa Aherne also left Manchester United to join Sheffield United on loan.

What's the best bit of WSL business this summer?

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:

"Mariona Caldentey to Arsenal is fun. She brings a different dynamic, a winning mentality and a skillset unlike others have in the division. She can potentially take Arsenal's attack to the next level, so I think Caldentey is a great signing.

"From the rest of the league, I really like Ruby Mace to Leicester. She's got a point to prove, and his really happy being at Leicester - she wanted that move. She turned down moves to bigger clubs. People have forgotten she's a bit of a teenage prodigy and she's got a bit of a chip on her shoulder. It could be a really good fit."