Premier League hits and misses: Man City are vulnerable while Nottingham Forest masterclass earns historic win

Man City's defence has become more vulnerable in recent seasons, especially at home. And that was on show in a masterclass of a first half from Brentford about how to expose Pep Guardiola's team in transition.

When you get the ball, play forward quickly and directly.

It resulted in the Bees stinging the champions inside 22 seconds. It could have been more. This was only the second time under Guardiola that City had conceded five or more shots on target in a first half of a Premier League home game.

Image: Pep Guardiola reacts to seeing the champions fall behind early on to Brentford

Interestingly, City have now conceded at least once in 15 of their last 21 home matches, including to bottom-half teams likes Luton, Wolves, Burnley, Fulham and Ipswich.

Brentford showed the blueprint of how to seriously trouble Guardiola's side. If others can follow, there might be hope for the challengers.

Lewis Jones

Jadon Sancho looked back to his skilful best at the end of last season during his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund and there were signs during his second-half cameo at Bournemouth that he can be a difference-maker for Chelsea, too.

Sent on at half time for Pedro Neto, Sancho bagged his first Premier League assist since May 2023, rolling in Christopher Nkunku for the winner. He was the game's top dribbler, no player bettered his two chances created and right-back Adam Smith was subbed off after struggling to contain the winger. There were flicks down the line and drags away from defenders. The confidence was clear.

On this showing it looks like there will be more key moments from Sancho to come. But only if he can deliver the consistency that he showed during his permanent stay at Dortmund and which was so badly lacking at Manchester United.

"This might be a transformational move for him and get his career back on track," said Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports afterwards. But everyone is aware this is just the start for Sancho.

Peter Smith

Manuel Ugarte, Man Utd's new £50 million signing from Paris Saint-Germain, was expected to be handed his debut for his new side at St Mary's, but manager Erik ten Hag opted for the calming experience of Christian Eriksen instead as the Dane made his first start of the season.

However, it was the perfect call from the United manager, who was under big pressure once again heading into the lunchtime clash on the south coast after back-to-back losses before the international break, including a dispiriting 3-0 home loss to arch-rivals Liverpool in their most recent outing.

Image: Christian Eriksen (left) shone in midfield in Manchester United's win at Southampton

Eriksen was a composed presence in the visitors' midfield, with his accurate passing and ability to retain possession key to United's much-needed victory, especially after a difficult opening half an hour when they could, and should, have fallen behind.

And so it will be interesting now to see if Ten Hag retains Eriksen in his starting line-up when United visit Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game, live on Sky Sports, next Saturday evening.

Richard Morgan

It's not been an enjoyable return to the Premier League for Southampton so far, that we know. Four defeats from four looks bad on paper, though performances haven't quite been as bad as that suggests.

But, for the time being, let's leave the analysis and picking apart of performances, and focus on arguably the high point of Saints' season so far: Tyler Dibling.

The 18-year-old academy product made one league appearance last season but has been part of Russell Martin's plans from the off this term. His manager praised his bright cameo in the defeat to Nottingham Forest last month and rewarded him with his first Premier League start on Saturday.

It didn't take long for Dibling - who made his England U19 debut only seven days earlier - to make an impression. Inside 10 minutes, he darted down the right, cut inside and was only denied by a sprawling save from Andre Onana. Another enterprising run drew a foul from Diogo Dalot that resulted in a penalty.

When he was one of four Saints withdrawn just after the hour, the home fans booed. Martin later confirmed he was suffering with cramp and would not have taken him off had he not had to.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Martin said: "He's an outstanding footballer; we just don't want to put too much pressure on him too early. He's going to be a really top player if he keeps listening, keeps working."

If it wasn't already clear, Dibling is certainly someone to keep an eye on this season - not just for his talent, but for the fact he could have a big impact on the direction in which Southampton's season goes.

Dan Long

This was an away-day masterpiece from Nuno Espirito Santo and Nottingham Forest.

The odds were stacked against them against a Liverpool side who had a perfect record from their first three Premier League games under Arne Slot. But it was the visiting manager's gameplan at Anfield which was executed to perfection.

From limiting Liverpool's opportunities to disrupting their rhythm, Forest were disciplined and aggressive out of possession. They rode their luck at times - Luis Diaz hit a post, Matz Sels avoided a clanger and Ola Aina cleared a goal-bound Virgil van Dijk header - but Liverpool were restricted to just 0.87 in the expected goals metric. They had logged 2.65, 2.65 and 1.79 in their previous fixtures this term.

And importantly, Forest coupled that defensive work with breath-taking counters, with Nuno's subs Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi combining for a winner.

Nuno had plenty of criticism after his ill-fated spell at Tottenham but he is demonstrating his coaching quality with Forest. A historic win at Liverpool - their first in 55 years - underlines that.

Peter Smith

This was not a game Nottingham Forest necessarily deserved to win. Nor was it a game Liverpool deserved to lose. But outcomes in the Premier League are not always dictated by who is more deserving. Arne Slot will know that now.

This was the day the Liverpool boss found out that his new playground is not always fun and games. And that seemingly lower powers - the Dutchman made a point of saying Forest are not considered a top-10 side in his press conference - can spring a surprise or two.

Not a huge amount actually went wrong for Liverpool. But lots of things happened to go right for Nuno Espirito Santo, who set up his side shrewdly, picked his best midfield aggressors and made astute tactical decisions at key moments in the game. His substitutions were simply more effective than Slot's.

Liverpool were sloppier than usual too. They were vulnerable to the counter-attack - which was Forest's best asset - and languid in possession, which made for poor chance creation. The hosts finished the game with an xG of 0.87, far below the norm.

Slot blamed the poor performance of individuals - he's got a point - while Paul Merson called Liverpool "boring". What was clear, though, was how badly Slot needs his big-hitters to perform if Liverpool are to be successful this season.

We saw very little Mohamed Salah magic, Luis Diaz ingenuity (albeit he did hit the post), or Trent Alexander-Arnold craft. And the end product was just a whole lot of averageness.

Laura Hunter

Jhon Duran, the striker who was close to leaving Aston Villa this summer, scored an astonishing goal to complete his side's comeback in their 3-2 win over Everton. It was even more satisfying that it came while Ollie Watkins was still on the pitch with him.

Much of the focus has been on whether Unai Emery can keep Duran happy, providing him with the minutes that he demands, and that is understandably awkward when Watkins is so important to his side. The England man showed that with his two goals.

But Duran is capable of dropping deeper, coming on as a replacement for Jacob Ramsey in this one. He will not always do so quite as spectacularly as this but his value to Villa is obvious. His eight Premier League goals have come at a rate of one every 86 minutes.

Even now, there is a clear appetite among his own team-mates to ensure that he is grounded. Emiliano Martinez made that clear, while acknowledging the potential. "He can be one of the best strikers in the world, but he needs to keep his feet on the ground."

Villa supporters will be more inclined to aim for the skies. Could Emery play Watkins and Duran while retaining his team structure? It is a tantalising prospect. "This is a process that I have in my mind to do," he said afterwards. On this evidence, bring it on.

Adam Bate

It was a poor first-half performance from West Ham. A midfield of Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez and Guido Rodriguez looked sluggish and lacked any real attacking output.

Changes were needed and at half-time, they arrived. The introductions of Lucas Paqueta and Crycensio Summerville revitalised the Hammers - and Julen Lopetegui deserves credit for that.

While the pair were promising, that didn't translate into anything meaningful on the scoreline. Until another substitute, Danny Ings, rescued a point at the death with his effort into the bottom right corner.

Lopetegui admitted Ings came close to leaving in the summer during his post-match press conference, but with an injury to new signing Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio looking rusty after his long-haul flight from international duty, Ings could be set to play a major role in the immediate future.

His effort did not just rescue a point; it might have rescued his career in east London.

Patrick Rowe

A disappointing day for Fulham but they can take positives from the game - and star signing Emile Smith Rowe was one of the main ones.

He's going from strength to strength in this Fulham side and played a key role in Raul Jimenez's goal, keeping the ball in play and cutting the ball back to the Mexican to tap home.

He would've been on the scoresheet too, if it wasn't for a block at the last second to deny his close-range effort in the second half.

The 24-year-old was withdrawn at the 70-minute mark and will only continue to get better from here, as Marco Silva outlined after the game. "Smith is growing, much more consistent," he said.

"He had some good moments; his shot was blocked but he will be more and more. It was 70 minutes at good level, but we want him to be there for 90. He is a quality player."

Patrick Rowe

Given a lack of game time at Arsenal, it was perhaps easy to forget what a talent Eddie Nketiah is.

On his debut for Crystal Palace, you would not have thought he was a player with just 10 Premier League starts last season. He looked as sharp and fresh as anyone else on the pitch.

He had the most shots (6) of the game and it was the most shots he has taken in a Premier League game. He racked up an impressive 15 shots in the opposition box and was joint top among his team-mates for dribbles (2).

There is already a clear understanding with Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta that makes for an exciting prospect.

Perhaps the only blot on the paper is the fact he didn't score or assist. That is where his lack of consistent minutes showed the most, and something he will need to improve quickly, especially with Crystal Palace still looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

But his work elsewhere on the pitch cannot be faulted. His £30m price tag may prove to be a snip if Nketiah can find his groove in front of goal.

Charlotte Marsh

Image: Ipswich's Kalvin Phillips (top) played his first 90 minutes since December

December 2023 playing away at Red Star Belgrade. That was the last time Kalvin Phillips played a full 90 minutes in any football match.

His last full Premier League game came six months before that in May 2023 against Brentford. He has featured for three different clubs since then.

Phillips' run of failing to complete a game came to an end in Ipswich's 0-0 draw against Brighton and the England international grew into an astute performance. No Ipswich player managed more ball recoveries, nor won more balls in the middle third of the pitch, than the 28-year-old.

It was the first real sign of the 'old Kalvin Phillips' that made him such a key figure under Gareth Southgate. The quality of pass - no Ipswich player made more oppositio- half passes - plus the physical improvement is clear.

"He looks strong for it," said Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna. "He got stronger as the second half went on today.

"When the game was tough, showing physicality and mentality was needed, he thrives in that situation."

There is a long way to go, but it's a start for a player much maligned in recent years.

Sam Blitz

Twenty two shots against 10-player Arsenal, 21 shots against newly-promoted Ipswich. Just one goal to show for it.

It's a similar theme that Brighton fans have experienced at the Amex Stadium over the years. Just like in the Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi years, lots of possession, chances and intricate play, but not enough goals.

Brighton have started this season impressively and their results against the bigger sides - the win over Man Utd and the draw at Arsenal - showed what they could do when the pressure is off.

But when the expectation is there, there are still doubts about this Brighton side. Fabian Hurzeler has to break free of those doubts or there will be more groans at the Amex like there were today.

Sam Blitz