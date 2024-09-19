Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is being eyed by Juventus and Napoli ahead of January - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal could be set to lose Takehiro Tomiyasu in January, with Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus all tracking the Japanese ace who is thought to be open-minded to the idea of a move.

Issac Hayden has been left out of Newcastle's Premier League 25-man squad as five goalkeepers are chosen instead.

Jesse Lingard has claimed that he "didn't know the rules" after a police probe was reportedly launched into the former Man Utd's star's use of an e-scooter.

Image: Takehiro Tomiyasu could leave in January

DAILY MAIL

Police are set to investigate the online racist abuse suffered by England stars Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham during Euro 2024.

Sven-Goran Eriksson has been tragically denied a dying wish to have his ashes scattered at his favourite beauty spot after local officials blocked the idea.

Chelsea legend John Terry has insisted that players do want to take part in the Club World Cup as the debate over football's increasingly hectic schedule continues to intensify.

Viv Anderson is selling the England shirt and cap from his international debut as part of a collection of memorabilia expected to fetch more than £100,000.

Image: John McGinn has criticised the packed schedule

Anthony Martial was given a rapturous welcome by fanatical AEK Athens supporters as he landed in the Greek capital on Wednesday night.

Emma Raducanu believes she made mistakes with regards to her scheduling over the summer and has now changed her approach.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic message on social media to fuel speculation of a development around his doping ban.

Image: Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic message on social media

AC Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca's job is in jeopardy after the Italian giants were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in the Champions League.

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest have begun talks about creating a memorial to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster at the City Ground.

Stefano Pioli has been appointed as the new Al Nassr head coach.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Players could refuse to play for England if they go on strike but continue to play for their clubs, after union chief Maheta Molango said industrial action over football's punishing fixture list should target "national team competitions".

Manchester United will ask around 500,000 supporters if they want a new stadium or to redevelop Old Trafford as they prepare to launch the first phase of an extensive fan consultation process this week.

The first VAR storm of the season is brewing, with Leicester City having made a direct request of the referees' body PGMOL to investigate whether the process that saw Crystal Palace's first goal on Saturday ruled onside was correct.

Doubts have emerged over Bryson DeChambeau's eligibility for next year's Ryder Cup, with the PGA of America still to announce a pathway for LIV Golf players to appear at Bethpage Black.

THE GUARDIAN

The English Football League wants to charge Leicester over the alleged breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) the Premier League was blocked from pursuing this month, if the club are relegated.

Rob Couhig's prospective deal to buy Reading has collapsed, raising fears over the future of the troubled League One club.

Maro Itoje has rejected claims by the former England head coach Eddie Jones that he is "very inward­looking" and not suited to Test captaincy, after being unveiled as Saracens' skipper.

THE TIMES

Former Scotland flanker John Jeffrey has been forced to withdraw from the race to be the next chairman of World Rugby after failing to win the backing of the Scottish Rugby Union.

DAILY RECORD

Danny Swanson insists St Johnstone must swoop for Scott Brown as their new boss before a Premiership rival beats them to the punch.

Midfielder Davy Klaassen has opened up on his decision to return to Ajax amid reported interest from Rangers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have agreed a bumper new kit sponsorship deal which is said to be the 'most lucrative in the club's history'.