Nicolas Jackson repaying Enzo Maresca faith, Julen Lopetegui takes blame for West Ham loss - Premier League hits and misses

Image: Nicolas Jackson celebrates after giving Chelsea an early lead at West Ham

Christopher Nkunku's winner from the bench against Bournemouth, after Nicolas Jackson had missed earlier chances, led to a clamour for him to start against West Ham on Saturday.

But Enzo Maresca backed Jackson as his first-choice striker in his pre-match press conference and the 23-year-old repaid his manager's faith with a player-of-the-match, two-goal display to help secure a third consecutive Premier League away win for the Blues.

Jackson was helped, of course, by the dreadful West Ham defending that allowed him to waltz through on goal for each of them. But he was still required to finish coolly and he did just that.

His double took him to four Premier League goals for the season and 18 since the start of last term. Having set up Cole Palmer's late third, he also has seven assists in that timeframe.

They are healthy numbers for a 23-year-old striker who was new to the competition last term, especially given the criticism he has had to withstand during more difficult periods.

Unsurprisingly, there was more praise from Maresca afterwards, who highlighted the importance of his work-rate out of possession. "It was a complete performance," the Chelsea boss added. Nkunku's wait for a starting spot looks likely to continue.

Nick Wright

Guido Rodriguez suffered the ignominy of being hooked after 38 minutes in West Ham's loss to Chelsea. He had been wretchedly poor and he was not the only one. But the bigger issue was the tactical tweak which left the home side overrun in midfield.

Having used a back four in West Ham's first four Premier League games of the season, Julen Lopetegui switched to a three, with Edson Alvarez asked to drop between Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos in the heart of their backline.

It hurt West Ham on two fronts. Firstly, because Alvarez looked desperately uncomfortable in the role, his lack of pace exposed. And secondly, because it ensured the home side were outnumbered in midfield, with Rodriguez and Lucas Paqueta unable to cope.

Lopetegui did not acknowledge Rodriguez as he came off but, to his credit, he took the blame for the early change himself in his press conference. "When a coach changes a player before half-time, it's not the fault of the player, it's the fault of the coach," he said.

The players, collectively, must take their share of the responsibility too, of course. Especially given their baffling lack of intensity and aggression in the early stages continued in the second half. But the boos of the home fans at the London Stadium when Lopetegui substituted Crycensio Summerville in the second period showed they put the blame in the same place as the man himself.

