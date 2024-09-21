Leicester 1-1 Everton: Toffees blow another lead in thunderstorm as Stephy Mavididi earns Foxes a point

Everton sacrificed another first-half lead but earned their first point of the season at winless Leicester in a 1-1 draw which was delayed at half-time due to thunder and lightning.

Sean Dyche's depleted side had blown a two-goal advantage during defeats in their last two Premier League matches, plus led in midweek before being dumped out of the Carabao Cup - and again could not hold on at the King Power Stadium.

Everton deserved more than a point although they were punished for not taking their chances. The first came in only the fourth minute when Jesper Lindstrom volleyed wide but soon Iliman Ndiaye fired in off the right post from Ashley Young's smart pass.

Player ratings: Leicester: Hermansen (6), Justin (7), Faes (7), Okoli (6), Kristiansen (6), Winks (7), Ndidi (7), El Khannouss (5), Ayew (6), Mavididi (8), Vardy (6).



Subs: Buonanotte (6), Edouard (n/a), Fatawu (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (6), Garner (6), Tarkowski (6), Keane (6), Young (7), Mangala (7), Doucoure (7), Lindstrom (7), McNeil (7), Ndiaye (8), Calvert-Lewin (7).



Subs: Harrison (6), Iroegbunam (n/a)



Player of the Match: Stephy Mavididi

Everton have not gone on to win any of their last four Premier League games when opening the scoring (D1 L3), while they have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the competition in 2024 (18).

The heavens opened midway through the first period which made things even more awkward for Jordan Pickford when Stephy Mavididi's shot-cum-cross almost caught him out and forced the Everton goalkeeper to push the ball onto the woodwork.

The second half was delayed by seven minutes and when play restarted, Ndiaye fired over from inside the box before Leicester's Jordan Ayew hooked a shot over.

Everton's big chance to extend their lead came when Dwight McNeil slipped Dominic Calvert-Lewin through on goal with the striker denied by Mads Hermansen's good low save to his right.

Leicester slowly built momentum as the visitors' legs tired with Mavididi spinning in the six-yard box to net an equaliser after Harry Winks' corner dropped kindly, but the result still leaves both sides winless after five games.

Everton's injury crisis Everton named only eight substitutes from a possible nine and were without Vitalii Mykolenko, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman and Armando Broja.

Dyche: We didn't kill off game

Everton manager Sean Dyche said:

"It was a very positive display. Chances go begging again, unfortunately - we've done that too many times in games where we could kill it off but we didn't.

"Everything that lands in our box at the minute seems to drop to them. It's a scruffy one, it bounces all over the place and lo and behold it goes in."

On a possible abandonment due to lightning: "The way things are going for me, I'd have probably got hit. It was bizarre weather."

Cooper: First-half performance nowhere near it

Leicester manager Steve Cooper said:

"After our first-half performance, we'll have to take a point. It was not what we wanted, we intended to attack the game but we were nowhere near the level in the first half.

"We changed things at half-time, not a tactical thing or any rocket science, just re-asserting the values and commitment needed to win the game.

"To be fair to the guys they didn't go under, they kept going and managed to get back into the game. We pushed and pushed and tried to get a clear chance, giving up a few counter-attacks as expected against Everton because they have real quality. But we didn't quite get through."

Story of the match in stats...

