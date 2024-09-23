AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle: Carabao Cup third-round tie postponed due to flooding

The Carabao Cup third-round tie between AFC Wimbledon and Newcastle has been postponed due to flooding around the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The match, which was set to kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, will now be rescheduled.

AFC Wimbledon will be back in action on Saturday at home to Accrington Stanley in a 3pm kick-off, should the flooding at their stadium subside sufficiently.

Newcastle host Man City on Saturday at 12.30pm.

