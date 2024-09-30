Man Utd and England: Graham Potter discusses speculation, plus working with Dan Ashworth, on Monday Night Football

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Graham Potter discussed links to Man Utd and England, plus what it was like to work with current United sporting director Dan Ashworth at Brighton.

After a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Super Sunday, Erik ten Hag's tenure at Old Trafford is once again under the microscope - although Sky Sports News understands he retains the backing of United's football leadership structure, who have no immediate plans for a change of manager.

There had been reports in the summer that the club's hierarchy were sounding out other managers, with Potter's name linked to the role.

When asked about the Man Utd job and those previous connections, the former Brighton and Chelsea boss told Monday Night Football: "I am the only coach in world football to be linked with Stoke City and Napoli in the same week.

"A lot of what I've read in the media is untrue and false. I take what the media say with a pinch of salt. I've had lots of conversations with lots of people.

"For the respect of everybody, it's best I keep it private.

"I don't think anything is impossible but jobs are difficult. That's the reality of life in the Premier League. If you're a big club like Manchester United and you're not in the top six, then there's always going to be scrutiny.

"Sometimes you have to look beyond the results and look at the performances.

"They've missed a lot of chances and sometimes teams go through that where you don't start reflecting your xG [expected goals], and then a bad day comes along [like on Sunday] and the clouds come over pretty quickly - that's what they're facing."

Potter faced similar pressures during his time at Chelsea, which he eventually left in April 2023, and gave his insight into what that is like.

He said: "The challenge is to try to have some perspective, to try to rationalise what's actually happened, to speak logically.

"After a game, everybody's emotional because football is about emotions, it's about feelings. Fans are hurting, they want to have answers, they want to blame somebody, and sometimes it is the manager. Sometimes we make mistakes and we're not perfect.

"But it's part of the job, it's part of what we sign up for, and I'm sure Erik would say the same. It's what he expects at Manchester United. If you don't win, or you don't play well, or you lose, then people are going to be critical.

"Whoever lost that game felt like they were going to be under pressure. It wasn't so long back that people were talking about Ange [Postecoglou], about no tactics or no plan B, and all of a sudden he's won four on the trot and everything's great for him.

"You need to try and get enough results and then you've got to work with your players, stick to what you want to do, and take the club forward as best you can."

'I'm supportive in whatever the FA decides'

Another job that is currently vacant is the England men's manager after Gareth Southgate left a few months ago. U21s coach Lee Carsley has taken interim charge since.

Potter again was linked to the role, and when quizzed, he said: "As an Englishman, of course it's a fantastic job but I'm supportive of whatever the FA decide to do and whoever the coach is.

"I think Gareth [Southgate] did a fantastic job and I'm sure Lee [Carsley] - for however long it is - will do really well."

On whether he would prefer a job in club football as opposed to the international game, Potter added: "I'm open to anything, to be honest.

"I've had a fantastic journey over the last 12 years from the fourth tier of Swedish football to the last eight of the Champions League and I would like to spend the next 12 years in the same position, developing players, teams, working with people and making a difference.

"Wherever that is, I'm open to everything."

'Ashworth will want to help at Man Utd'

Potter has experience of working with Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth, with the pair colleagues at Brighton.

When asked if Ashworth could help restore Man Utd to former glories, Potter replied: "Yeah, absolutely.

"I think Dan's part of a team there. He'll want to support, he'll want to help and that's my experience with Dan.

"I don't know anything about the context of Manchester United but my experience of Dan at Brighton was he was very supportive. He would challenge at the right time, but want to help and be there for you.

"Football clubs have to create conditions for coaches to be successful."