Behind The Whistle: Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains the latest EFL decisions

In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the latest action in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Behind the Whistle aims to give supporters of EFL clubs an insight into the decision-making considerations and also clarification of certain calls to provide an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted.

As part of a regular feature on Sky Sports following the conclusion of a matchday, Foy will be here to run you through some refereeing matters in the EFL…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Was this Cardiff City goal against Hull City offside?

Incident: Goal scored, possible offside (Cardiff City)

Decision: Goal awarded, no offside (Cardiff City)

Foy says: "The assistant referee here displays excellent judgement as he correctly keeps his flag down to allow Cardiff's opening goal to stand.

"With Hull City employing a high defensive line, the quickly developing phase of play makes this a challenging offside situation to judge, as Cardiff's no. 47 moves at pace. However, the assistant referee's positioning and concentration enables him to see that, as the ball is played through, Hull no. 2 is keeping the attacker onside.

"His decision to keep his flag down ensures play continues and the goal is rightfully awarded."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norwich City’s goal against Derby County was allowed to stand despite replays confirming that the ball had crossed the goal-line in the build-up

Incident: Goal scored, possible Ball-Out-Of-Play (Norwich City)

Decision: Goal awarded (Norwich City)

Foy says: "I have a level of sympathy for the match officials here, as Norwich City's goal was allowed to stand despite replays confirming that the ball had crossed the goal-line in the build-up.

"Firstly, with the speed at which Norwich City's no. 9 charges down the ball, it is challenging for the assistant referee to determine whether or not the whole of the ball has crossed the whole of the line.

"Additionally, no. 9's position when delivering the cross may well have obstructed the assistant's view of the play.

"With the benefit of replays, we can see that the ball is out of play but in an incredibly fast-moving game, the assistant referee only gets one look.

"That being said, I also sympathise with Derby County here, as ultimately the correct decision would have been to disallow the goal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Should Mansfield Town have been given this penalty for contact against Northampton Town?

Incident: Possible penalty, foul (Northampton Town)

Decision: Penalty awarded (Northampton Town)

Foy says: "This is an interesting one as the Mansfield Town player that commits the foul has 'two bites of the cherry', making it difficult for the referee to identify whether or not he connects with the ball at all.

"As the two players come together, Mansfield's no. 17 briefly makes his first attempt to challenge for the ball, before going to ground for a second attempt immediately after.

"While the first challenge does not meet the high threshold for a foul, the second results in a careless contact, with the consequence of tripping and the referee correctly points to the spot."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Should have this Grimsby Town foul on Carlisle United been awarded a penalty?

Incident: Possible penalty, foul (Carlisle United)

Decision: No penalty given (Carlisle United)

Foy says: "The movement of the ball following the challenge provides significant evidence that a penalty kick should have been awarded to Carlisle United as no. 10 is tripped inside the area without the ball being played.

"Following the Grimsby defender turning and being dispossessed, he makes an attempt to win the ball with a tackle inside the area. He does not play the ball and carelessly trips the attacker. Had the Grimsby defender won the ball cleanly, you would see a deviation of the ball."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Was this free-kick the right call or should Salford City have had a penalty after a Tranmere Rovers foul?

Incident: Possible penalty, foul (Salford City)



Decision: Simulation, caution shown (Salford City)

Foy says: "This is a good example of why positioning is important for a referee. Salford City no.19 gets himself into a good position inside the penalty area and attempts to deceive the referee, by throwing himself to the ground in an attempt to gain a penalty.

"Of course, the Tranmere Rovers player who is closely following had to be extremely careful not to trip Salford no. 19, however the way Salford no. 19 looks to instigate and exaggerate contact is an attempt to deceive. The referee decisively shows the yellow card for simulation and awards Tranmere an indirect free-kick."