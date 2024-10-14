Neil Critchley: Hearts appoint former Blackpool boss as Steven Naismith's replacement

Hearts have appointed Neil Critchley as head coach with the club sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The Tynecastle Park club had searching for Steven Naismith's successor after he was sacked following last month's league defeat to St Mirren.

Interim boss Liam Fox guided Hearts to a Conference League win against Dinamo Minsk before a last-minute defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Critchley, who was former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's assistant at Aston Villa, has been out of work since he was sacked by Blackpool in August.

The 45-year-old had left the Seasiders to join Gerrard at Villa Park before a brief spell as QPR boss before returning to Bloomfield Road for a second spell.

His first game in charge of Hearts will be at home to St Mirren on Saturday before a Conference League clash with Omonia Nicosia on October 24.

Image: Critchley worked under former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa

Critchley will then take his new side to Easter Road on October 27 to face Edinburgh rivals Hibernian, live on Sky Sports.

The Jambos are bottom of the Scottish Premiership on two points and are still searching for their first league win of the season.

Why Hearts hired Critchley

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay:

"We've made no secret of the fact that analytics has guided our search for a new manager, and that data presented us with many top-quality options including Neil.

"During the interview process, we got the opportunity to hear from applicants and get a better understanding of them as people and in particular how they have dealt with and learnt from particular situations both positive and negative in their careers.

"In addition, we were able to ascertain who would fit best into our new model going forward which includes the use of analytics for recruitment and the appointment of a new sporting director with very clear ideas of what we need to do to succeed. This was a vital part of our deliberations as any appointment has to be fully bought into this to ensure that we have the maximum chance of success.

"Following these discussions, it became very clear who the standout candidates were. Neil understands well what we are looking to do, has experience at big-club environments, none more so than at Liverpool, and is an ambitious coach with a desire to lead his teams to the top.

"Everyone at Hearts is looking forward to Neil getting to work and I'm sure our supporters will give him a warm welcome when we play St Mirren on Saturday, and continue their unrivalled backing of the team."

Incoming Hearts sporting director Graeme Jones:

"I have been privileged enough to be involved in this process ahead of officially commencing my role as sporting director at Hearts, and I have been impressed at how robust and concise it has been.

"Our analytics partners, who have an extremely good track record of managerial appointments in the UK and abroad, worked with us to provide a shortlist of compelling and contrasting options, which through interviews and negotiations have led us to today's announcement.

"Neil was the outstanding candidate based on the analytics, and having spoken with him at length I believe he is who we need to provide success as the club prepares to enter a new, exciting era.

"For Neil to succeed he, like anyone, will need the right environment and I will work closely with him to provide that environment."

