Arsenal sporting director Edu resigns and agrees deal in principle to join Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis

Arsenal sporting director Edu has resigned from his position and agreed a deal in principle to take up a role with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Precise details of the role are to be confirmed and a formal deal is still to be finalised, but Arsenal confirmed the news - understood to be entirely Edu's decision - on Monday evening.

Arsenal said in a statement: "Edu has resigned from his position as our sporting director.

"Edu, our former player and Invincible, re-joined us in the role of technical director in July 2019. He progressed through the club and was promoted to sporting director in November 2022, where he oversaw men's, women's and academy football.

"We thank Edu for the part he has played in our renewed football strategy and driving the club forward with the values of Arsenal in his heart."

Arsenal are disappointed to see Edu go, but reports of a power struggle at the club are understood to be untrue. Edu wants to take on a new challenge and role after years in a sporting director/technical director capacity at club and international level.

He previously worked at Corinthians and Brazil in a similar position. The role he would be taking on under Marinakis is not a role many football organisations have.

Edu said: "This was an incredibly hard decision to make.

"Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club's history. It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they've given me.

"I've loved working with so many great colleagues across our men's, women's and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

"Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best."

Marinakis' group of clubs includes Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave - and, in the future, potentially a fourth club they are looking to buy in Europe.

Arsenal's surprise at Edu decision

Sky Sports News understands Edu's decision took Arsenal by surprise. The sporting director had been away in Brazil on personal matters and arrived back late last week.

The 46-year-old shares a strong bond with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, with whom he has rebuilt Arsenal into title contenders.

In September, when the manager signed a new contract, Edu had outlined their new long-term ambitions. There had been no signs he was considering leaving his role.

Edu joined Arsenal as technical director in July 2019 before becoming the club's first-ever sporting director in November 2022.

The former Gunners midfielder has been responsible for the signings of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, while he helped offload the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke added: "We respect Edu's decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.

"Everyone at the club wishes him well. We are all so fond of him and the positive energy he brings to everything and everyone.

"Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition."

Since Edu arrived at the club, Arsenal have spent £867m - only Chelsea and Manchester United have spent more in that period - and have won the FA Cup, while finishing as runners-up in the last two Premier League seasons.

'Edu wants more power amid Arsenal reshuffle'

Miguel Delaney, The Independent's chief football writer, told Sky Sports News:

"There have been a few hints about, not necessarily a power struggle at Arsenal, but a reshuffle in the dynamics and people are speculating about whether that has influenced that decision.

"I think part of it is Edu wanting more power somewhere and the Marinakis group are willing to offer it to him."

On how will it affect Arteta: "I'm not sure it will too much given these dynamics at Arsenal shifting.

"I also think Arteta has risen from head coach to full-time manager now with much more control and influence over signings.

"But it has been relatively abrupt in terms of how quickly Edu's exit has happened and Arsenal will want to get their succession right."