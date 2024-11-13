Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2024/25: Free match highlights, fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

As the 2024/25 Bristol Street Motors Trophy group stage reaches its conclusion, here's a look at the current state of play ahead of December's round of 32.

Which teams have qualified for the round of 32?

League One (19)

Birmingham City, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic, Exeter City, Huddersfield Town, Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Northampton Town, Peterborough United, Reading, Rotherham United, Stevenage, Stockport County, Wigan Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham.

League Two (12)

AFC Wimbledon, Bradford City, Cheltenham Town, Chesterfield, Colchester United, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Morecambe, Port Vale, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall.

Premier League U21 (1)

Aston Villa

Last five EFL Trophy winners 2023/24 - Peterborough United

2022/23 - Bolton Wanderers

2021/22 - Rotherham United

2020/21 - Sunderland

2019/20 - Salford City

Round dates

Round of 32: Week commencing Monday November 9

Round of 16: Week commencing Monday January 13 2025

Quarter-finals: Week commencing Monday February 3 2025

Semi-finals: Week commencing Monday February 2025

Final: Sunday April 13 2025