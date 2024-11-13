Harry Kane: England captain expresses disappointment after eight withdrawals from Nations League squad

Harry Kane has revealed his disappointment with the number of withdrawals from the England squad this week, suggesting some England players have forgotten the importance of representing their country

Nine players pulled out of England's squad to face Greece on Thursday and Republic of Ireland on Monday night.

Three Lions interim boss Lee Carsley, who is taking charge of his final camp before new boss Thomas Tuchel takes over, will be without a string of senior players after Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden withdrew from the squad, with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite becoming the latest to drop out on Wednesday evening.

The situation has frustrated Kane, who will lead England out at the Olympic Stadium in Athens knowing key players are absent for a match they must win to stand a chance of automatic promotion in the Nations League.

Asked if there was one thing former manager Gareth Southgate put in place that senior players need to ensure is not lost, the striker said: "[Gareth] Southgate brought the joy to play for England back," said Kane.

"Every camp people were excited to come, every camp people wanted to play for England and that's the most important thing.

"I think England comes before anything. England comes before club, it is the most important thing as a professional footballer.

"Gareth was hot on that and he wasn't afraid to make decisions if that started to drift from certain players."

Quizzed on whether he felt that might have drifted this week, Kane added: "It's a shame this week, obviously. It's a tough period of the season and maybe that's been taken advantage of a little bit.

"I don't really like it if I'm totally honest. England comes before anything and any club situation."

'I'm a big England fan' - Rogers ready to show what he can do

Image: Morgan Rogers training with England

A player that has benefitted from the spate of withdrawals from Carsley's squad is Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, who earned a promotion from the U21 squad.

Rogers admits getting his first England senior call-up is a "pinch-me" moment but believes he can hit even bigger heights.

Rogers has enjoyed quite the rise over the last 12 months, having left Middlesbrough for Aston Villa last January for £15m.He was thrown straight into the first team at Villa Park and helped his new club achieve Champions League qualification for the first time before again excelling this season as Unai Emery's men enjoyed an impressive start.

"Obviously, I'm a big England fan, so I watched all the internationals growing up. So playing with these players now is a pinch-me moment," he said.

"But I'm just really excited to learn what it's all about and to show what I'm about at the same time.

"I'm enjoying my football at the moment. I think I'm playing pretty well, but I know there's obviously still work to do and work to improve on.

"I'm so thankful and grateful I'm here, now I can say that I've finally been called up and it's a great honour.

Image: Morgan Rogers celebrates after equalising for Aston Villa at Fulham

"I think I just try and push myself every day and see what new levels I can reach.

"I've probably surprised myself at times, maybe this season, with how well I've done, but I've always had that confidence and that belief in myself that I can get to this level and maintain it.

"It's more about maintaining my consistency, keep it going, and hopefully I can get better and better and just keep improving."

Branthwaite misses England training for second day running

Meanwhile, Everton's Branthwaite - another recent call-up - did not train with the rest of the England squad for a second successive day after picking up a knock from Everton's game against West Ham.

Branthwaite will now return to Everton's Finch Farm training ground after not travelling with the England squad to Greece.

The centre-back was called up on Monday after eight players pulled out but has spent the last two days working indoors while the rest of Lee Carsley's squad upped their preparations.

Branthwaite has made only four appearances, two of which were as a late substitute, for Everton this season after a summer groin operation delayed his start.

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, who left the U21s to link up with the squad on Tuesday, trained with his new team-mates again on Wednesday.

