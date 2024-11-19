Behind the Whistle: Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains the latest EFL decisions

In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the latest action in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Behind the Whistle aims to give supporters of EFL clubs an insight into the decision-making considerations and also clarification of certain calls to provide an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted.

As part of a regular feature on Sky Sports following the conclusion of a matchday, Foy will be here to run you through some refereeing matters in the EFL…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barnsley had a goal ruled out for offside against Cambridge... did the assistant make the correct decision?

Incident: Goal scored, possible offside (Barnsley)

Decision: No goal, offside (Barnsley)

Foy says: "This is an excellent offside decision from the assistant referee as rebounds from shots can be slightly trickier to call due to the quick change in play and crowded box.

"As the original shot comes in, the assistant referee has to be alert to any attackers in an offside position and any active involvement they may have if the shot is saved. Barnsley No 3, who turns the ball home from close range, is in an offside position at the moment of the shot and gains an advantage from being in that position.

"The goal was therefore correctly disallowed."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bromley received a red card for this incident... but was it intentional?

Incident: Possible red card, serious foul play (Bromley)

Decision: Red card awarded, serious foul play (Bromley)

Foy says: "This is positive refereeing as Bromley's No 8 is shown a straight red card for serious foul play.

"The right arm moves backwards and makes contact with his opponent's face, with excessive force, thereby endangering the safety of the opponent.

"The referee correctly identifies this as a non-footballing action and shows the red card, dismissing him from the field of play."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crewe had a player sent off for serious foul play after a high challenge... was it the right decision?

Incident: Possible red card, serious foul play (Crewe Alexandra)

Decision: Red card awarded, serious foul play (Crewe Alexandra)

Foy says: "Although I personally think Crewe Alexandra's No 7's genuine ambition was to win the ball here, I don't think he can have any complaints about being shown a straight red card.

"As the ball runs away from him, he is eager to win it back and commits to a mistimed challenge that results in a high, full and forceful contact with his studs on the opponent.

"The challenge warrants a red card as it endangers the safety of his opponent."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Did the Grimsby defender time this tackle in the box perfectly or did he take out the Newport player on the follow through? The referee decided to award a penalty

Incident: Grimsby's Kieran Green challenges Newport's Kyle Hudlin inside the box.

Decision: Penalty awarded (Newport County)

Foy says: "I think the referee misreads the challenge by Grimsby No 4, as he awards Newport County a penalty.

"Although Grimsby Town's No 4 inherits the responsibility of making a tackle in the box, his timing is perfect and we can see from the replays that he does win the ball and any contact is a natural coming together as he follows through on his tackle.

"The follow through was not enough to warrant a penalty for me though, as the Newport man went down after the ball was won. The correct decision here would have been to allow play to continue."