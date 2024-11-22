Ruben Amorim: New Manchester United boss shares areas he can his players must improve on

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says he believes in his players but stresses work must be done for the club to win titles.

Amorim takes over a United side languishing in 13th place after the club's worst start to a Premier League season.

Speaking publicly for the first time since taking permanent charge of the club on Friday, Amorim said he believes his current group of players have what it takes to change their fortunes.

"I truly believe in the players," Amorim said. "I know that you guys do not.

"We have room to improve. I am a little bit of a dreamer, I believe in myself and also the club. We have the same mindset. That can help.

"I want to try new things. You guys think it is not possible, I think it is possible. We will see in the end."

Despite acknowledging United's potential strengths, Amorim is under no illusions that the squad must improve in several areas.

United have faced intense scrutiny for their work off the ball, with their industry often questioned. Amorim recognises United's work-rate as an area of potential growth.

"We lose the ball too often, we have to keep the ball," he said.

"We have to be better at running back, I think that is clear for everybody. We need to be better at the details. We need to be better at the small things.

"I think I can help a lot with these players. I do not know about repair. But we have space to grow as a team.

"We have to improve in a lot of areas the understanding of the game. I know it is a different way of playing and we are changing our way of playing in the middle of the season. We have to improve the physical aspect of the team.

"I do not know how long it will take. I know you have to win games at Man Utd. So I will not tell you that I need a lot of time. Of course, we need a lot of time because it is the strongest league in the world and we have to improve a lot to try to win it.

"We have to win games to win time and then to win titles."

Amorim becomes Manchester United's sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and will take charge of his first Premier League game when Man Utd take on Ipswich on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. But despite the size of the challenge at hand, Amorim feels he is ready for it.

"[The club is] bigger [than expected]. There are a lot of departments. So different to Sporting," he said.

"This is a global club. There is so much to do, not just coaching the team. I have a lot to do but I have a lot of help. A lot of meetings. So I am improving in these areas.

"It is not going to be a revolution because it is not so different with three players in the back, four players in the back. I cannot say evolution because we will have to wait and see, but we will play a different type of football.

"I am not saying it is the best way, it is our way of seeing football. It is not evolution or revolution, it is a change in the way of playing football."

Analysis: The Amorim era begins at Man Utd

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

"Here we go again, Manchester United. Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game against Ipswich in the Premier League on Sunday, and you can watch it live on Sky Sports.

"Amorim is the sixth person to fill the role vacated by Sir Alex Ferguson 11 years ago, although he is the first to do so under the title of head coach. The hope is that the new structure around him will give him a better chance of success than his predecessors.

"For now, he must make do with the squad he has, which is a group of players assembled under four different regimes, lacking any consistent vision or style of play. He has the added complication of wanting to bring in a new formation unfamiliar to most of the squad.

"As ever with a new head coach, optimism is in the air, but that can quickly disappear if performances and results do not improve. Amorim is tasked with getting more from a group of players who have so often struggled for consistency and confidence at United.

"No one is realistically expecting Amorim to make United genuine challengers in the short term - it will likely be his promise to create an identity that will be the measure of success in his first season. Erik ten Hag could not manage it in two-and-a-half years.

"Results will give him more time to do this and, thanks in part to Ruud van Nistelrooy steadying the ship as interim boss, qualifying for the Champions League no longer feels out of reach. Just four points separate United and fourth-placed Arsenal.

"As evidenced with the previous manager, cup competitions will only get Amorim so far. The expectation in the long term is to make United a force in the league once again. No one has done that since Sir Alex. No pressure, Ruben."

Ipswich (A) - Premier League - November 24, live on Sky Sports

Bodo/Glimt (H) - Europa League - November 28

Everton (H) - Premier League - December 1

Arsenal (A) - Premier League - December 4

Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League - December 7, live on Sky Sports

Viktoria Plzen (A) - Europa League - December 12

Manchester City (A) - Premier League - December 15, live on Sky Sports

Tottenham (A) - Carabao Cup - December 19, live on Sky Sports

Bournemouth (H) - Premier League - December 22

Wolves (A) - Premier League - December 26

Newcastle (H) - Premier League - December 30, live on Sky Sports