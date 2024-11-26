Jude Belllingham: England star hits back over Euro 2024 treatment claiming he was a 'scapegoat'

Jude Bellingham says he felt scapegoated after England fell just short at Euro 2024 as he criticised journalists for "crossing a line" by turning up at his grandparents' home.

The 21-year-old started in every game for England in Germany, scoring twice on the way to the final as they were beaten 2-1 by Spain in what was the final game of Gareth Southgate's reign as boss.

Bellingham, criticised for his performances at the tournament, said he had got his "smile back" working under England interim boss Lee Carsley over the most recent international break in November, after wins over Republic of Ireland and Greece.

Image: Bellingham produced one of the moments of the tournament against Slovakia with his dramatic bicycle-kick goal

Asked to explain those comments ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League game against Liverpool on Wednesday, the midfielder said: "I felt like I was a little bit mistreated in comparison to what I contributed. I felt a bit like the scapegoat.

"That camp [with Carsley], with a lot of new faces, really brought out the joy in my game."

He added: "I felt like I contributed some pretty big moments and in the end it felt like the whole world was crumbling down on me after the Euros, especially after the three days following the final. It wasn't a nice feeling."

Image: Jude Bellingham was unable to help England to victory over Spain in the Euro 2024 final

Bellingham said he refrained from engaging with the media at the tournament because he felt journalists had shown him a lack of respect by seeking out his family while he was in Germany.

"I think one of the big criticisms of me was that I didn't speak to the media, I didn't want to do any press conferences. I think that was reported in a way that made it sound like I think I'm above it. It's not that at all," he said.

"I had some personal things going on where journalists had gone to go and see members of my family whilst I was at the tournament - they went to visit my grandparents. It's something I've kept to myself.

"I don't think that's fair. I think that crosses the line of respect. I think that's where, for me, I took it a little bit personally and decided that I'll just focus on the football and try and let that do the talking, instead of talking in the press to people that seemingly don't respect me.

"That was a big thing for me. I think my family comes first. My nan didn't want to leave her house for the whole summer, bless her.

"So I think maybe I should have communicated that before so people understood my situation, but that was a little bit more personal to me and that's why I decided not to, [and] just to keep my mouth shut."

What did Bellingham say about Carsley?

Image: Lee Carsley will return to England U21s, with Thomas Tuchel taking charge of the senior men's side from January 1

Bellingham took to Instagram to thank Carsley after his final game as England interim boss earlier this month.

"Huge thanks to Lee and his staff for their work in these last few camps," Bellingham wrote after the 5-0 win over Republic of Ireland.

"Got my smile back in and England shirt, very grateful!"