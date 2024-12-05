LIVE STREAM: FIFA Club World Cup draw: Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid discover opponents for expanded tournament

A new FIFA Club World Cup format launches next summer, with Man City and Chelsea, plus and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami - set to learn their fate.

The draw for the 2025 Club World Cup starts at 6pm and you can follow it on the live stream at the top of this page.

Before its revamp for the 2025 tournament, the Club World Cup took place every year in December and was contested by the winners of continental club competitions from around the world.

The new-look Club World Cup will feature 32 teams and will be played every four years from the summer of 2025. It is an expansion of the previous version of the tournament, which took place every year and involved just seven teams from around the world.

The tournament starts on June 15, with the final taking place on July 13.