Everton vs Liverpool: Storm Darragh causes Merseyside derby postponement, but when could it be replayed?

Everton vs Liverpool has been postponed after weather warnings caused by Storm Darragh, but when could the Merseyside derby be replayed?

The Merseyside derby - the last to be played at Goodison Park - was called off on Saturday morning as rain and strong winds hit the UK, with the area under an amber weather alert.

And as things stand, the Saturday Night Football game between Man Utd and Nottingham Forest is going ahead. Man Utd said they will continue to consult with authorities ahead of the 5.30pm kick off live on Sky Sports.

Merseyside Police have advised against any non-essential travel in the region on Saturday, with an amber weather warning in place.

A statement from Everton read: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.

"All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture."

Liverpool's statement added: "We appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, but the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance."

When could the Merseyside derby be rearranged?

The new date for Everton vs Liverpool will likely rely on whether Arne Slot's side finish in the top eight of the Champions League. They currently top of the new 36-club table.

This would guarantee them a place in the round of 16, meaning they will bypass the knockout rounds set to be played on February 11/12 and February 18/19, 2025.

It would mean that the game could be played in the midweek slots before Liverpool return to European competition, with the round of 16 beginning on March 4/5 and March 11/12, 2025.

If the Reds do not finish in the top eight, it narrows the dates further, as does their progression into the latter stages of the Champions League.

Another potential option could also be the week commencing April 21, which would be sandwiched between the Champions League quarter-final second leg and semi-final first leg.

December

10 - Girona (A), Champions League

14 - Fulham (H), Premier League

18 - Southampton (A), Carabao Cup, live on Sky Sports

22 - Tottenham (A), Premier League, live on Sky Sports

26 - Leicester (H), Premier League

29 - West Ham (A), Premier League, live on Sky Sports

January

5 - Man Utd (H), Premier League, live on Sky Sports

11 - Accrington Stanley (H), FA Cup third round

14 - Nottingham Forest (A), Premier League

18 - Brentford (A), Premier League

21 - Lille (H), Champions League

25 - Ipswich (H), Premier League

29 - PSV Eindhoven (A), Champions League

February

1 - Bournemouth (A), Premier League

11/12 - Possible rearrangement/Champions League knockout round play-off first leg

15 - Wolves (H), Premier League

18/19 - Possible rearrangement/Champions League knockout round play-off first leg

22 - Man City (A), Premier League

26 - Newcastle (H), Premier League

March

4/5 - Champions League last 16 first leg

8 - Southampton (H), Premier League

11/12 - Champions League last 16 second leg

15 - Aston Villa (A), Premier League

April

2 - Everton (H), Premier League

5 - Fulham (A), Premier League

8/9 - Champions League quarter-final first leg

12 - West Ham (H), Premier League

15/16 - Champions League quarter-final second leg

19 - Leicester (A), Premier League

22/23 - Possible rearrangement

26 - Tottenham (H), Premier League

29/30 - Champions League semi-final first leg

May

3 - Chelsea (A), Premier League

6/7 - Champions League semi-final second leg

10 - Arsenal (H), Premier League

18 - Brighton (A), Premier League

25 - Crystal Palace (H), Premier League

31 - Champions League final