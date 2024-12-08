Football Fixtures

December 2024

Saturday 7th December

Premier League
Everton P P 12:30 Liverpool
Postponed : Weather
Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
Manchester United 0 0 17:30 Nottingham Forest
Sky Bet Championship
Leeds United 0 0 12:30 Derby County
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 12:30 Preston North End
Sunderland 0 0 12:30 Stoke City
Cardiff City P P 15:00 Watford
Postponed : Weather
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Plymouth Argyle P P 15:00 Oxford United
Postponed : Weather
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Sky Bet League One
Lincoln City 0 0 12:30 Charlton Athletic
Wigan Athletic 0 0 12:30 Leyton Orient
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Blackpool P P 15:00 Rotherham United
Postponed : Weather
Bristol Rovers P P 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Postponed : Other
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Crawley Town P P 15:00 Stevenage
Postponed : Weather
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Reading
Sky Bet League Two
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 12:30 Bradford City
Port Vale 0 0 12:30 Walsall
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Barrow P P 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Postponed : Weather
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Newport County AFC P P 15:00 Carlisle United
Postponed : Weather
Notts County P P 15:00 Colchester United
Postponed : Weather
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Dundee
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Scottish Championship
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Morton 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Scottish League 1
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Arbroath 0 0 17:30 Queen Of The South
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 Spartans
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 14:30 St Pauli
Bayern Munich 0 0 14:30 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Bochum 0 0 14:30 Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Holstein Kiel 0 0 14:30 RB Leipzig
Mönchengladbach 0 0 17:30 Borussia Dortmund
Spanish La Liga
Las Palmas 0 0 13:00 Real Valladolid
Real Betis 0 0 15:15 Barcelona
Valencia 0 0 17:30 Rayo Vallecano
Girona 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Italian Serie A
Genoa 0 0 14:00 Torino
Juventus 0 0 17:00 Bologna
Roma 0 0 19:45 Lecce
French Ligue 1
Monaco 0 0 16:00 Toulouse
Nice 0 0 18:00 Le Havre
Angers 0 0 20:00 Lyon
The FA Trophy
Brentwood Town 0 0 13:00 Southend United
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Macclesfield FC
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Aveley
Basford United 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Biggleswade Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Totton
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Alvechurch
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Chertsey Town 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Warrington Rylands
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Rushall Olympic
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 15:00 Hashtag United
Hanwell Town 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Tamworth
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Hadley
Sittingbourne 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
Slough 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Stockton Town 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Woking 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
York City 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Women's International Friendlies
Australia Women 6 0 08:30 Chinese Taipei Women FT
Dutch Eredivisie
Go Ahead Eagles 0 0 15:30 NEC Nijmegen
Sparta Rotterdam 0 0 17:45 NAC Breda
RKC Waalwijk 0 0 19:00 Feyenoord
Heracles Almelo 0 0 20:00 Fortuna Sittard
Northern Irish Premiership
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Linfield
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Loughgall 0 0 15:00 Larne
Coleraine 0 0 17:00 Portadown
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Granada Women 0 0 11:00 Deportivo La Coruña Women
Athletic Club Women 0 0 15:00 Levante Badalona Women
Real Madrid Women 0 0 16:00 Sevilla Women
Barcelona Women 0 0 18:00 Real Betis Women
Women's French Division 1
Dijon Women 0 0 16:00 Montpellier Women
Le Havre Women 0 0 16:00 Strasbourg Women
Nantes Women 0 0 16:00 Fleury 91 Women
Saint-Etienne Women 0 0 16:00 Guingamp Women
Paris FC Women 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain Women
Welsh Premier League
Aberystwyth Town P P 14:30 Caernarfon Town
Postponed : Other
Cardiff Metropolitan University P P 14:30 Flint Town United
Postponed : Other
Penybont P P 14:30 Connah's Quay Nomads
Postponed : Other
The New Saints FC P P 14:30 Newtown AFC
Postponed : Other
Bala Town FC P P 17:15 Barry Town
Postponed : Other
Italian Serie A Women
Sassuolo Women 0 0 11:30 Napoli Women
Sampdoria Women 0 0 14:00 Fiorentina Women
National League North
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Needham Market 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
National League South
Farnborough P P 15:00 Hornchurch
Postponed : Other
American MLS League
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 0 21:00 New York Red Bulls
German 2. Bundesliga
Greuther Furth 0 0 12:00 Hertha Berlin
Hannover 96 0 0 12:00 SSV Ulm 1846
Kaiserslautern 0 0 12:00 Karlsruher SC
SC Preussen Munster 0 0 19:30 Magdeburg
Polish Ekstraklasa
Lechia Gdansk 0 0 13:45 Slask Wroclaw
Widzew Lodz 0 0 16:30 Stal Mielec
Raków Czestochowa 0 0 19:15 Motor Lublin
Hungarian NB1
Kecskemeti TE 0 0 12:30 Diosgyor VTK
Puskas FC 0 0 15:45 Gyor
Paksi SE 0 0 18:15 MTK Budapest
Greek Super League
Olympiakos FC 0 0 15:00 Volos NFC
Aris Salonika 0 0 17:30 Atromitos Athens
Italian Serie B
Bari 0 0 14:00 Cesena
Carrarese 0 0 14:00 Palermo
Mantova 0 0 14:00 Pisa
Modena 0 0 14:00 Salernitana
Cosenza 0 0 16:15 Frosinone
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
RZ Pellets WAC 0 0 16:00 Linz ASK
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 16:00 SK Rapid Wien
WSG Tirol 0 0 16:00 Sturm Graz
Southern Premier League Central
Banbury 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Biggleswade Town P P 15:00 Leiston
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Bromsgrove Sporting
Halesowen Town 0 0 15:00 Stamford
Harborough Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Sudbury
Hitchin Town 0 0 15:00 Redditch United
Lowestoft Town P P 15:00 Alvechurch
Royston Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Spalding Utd 0 0 15:00 Barwell
Stourbridge 0 0 15:00 Bedford Town
Stratford Town 0 0 15:00 St Ives Town
The FA Vase
Whitstable Town 0 0 12:30 Jersey Bulls
Tunbridge Wells 0 0 14:00 Crawley Down Gatwick
AFC Stoneham 0 0 15:00 Brixham
AFC Whyteleafe 0 0 15:00 Tadley Calleva
Abbey Hulton United 0 0 15:00 Droitwich Spa
Andover New Street 0 0 15:00 Clevedon Town
Atherton Laburnum Rovers 0 0 15:00 Ashton Town
Clay Cross Town 0 0 15:00 Melton Town
Crook Town 0 0 15:00 Carlisle City
Dereham Town 0 0 15:00 Harpenden Town
Downton 0 0 15:00 Fareham Town
Epsom & Ewell 0 0 15:00 Burnham
Faversham Town 0 0 15:00 Erith & Belvedere
Hartpury University 0 0 15:00 Wells City
London Lions 0 0 15:00 Great Yarmouth Town
March Town United 0 0 15:00 Takeley
Newark Town 0 0 15:00 Daventry Town
Northampton On Chenecks 0 0 15:00 Bourne Town
Portishead Town 0 0 15:00 Okehampton Argyle
Redcar Athletic 0 0 15:00 North Shields
Roman Glass St George 0 0 15:00 Highworth Town
Rugby Borough 0 0 15:00 Heanor Town
South Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Albion Sports
Spelthorne Sports 0 0 15:00 Egham Town
Tring Athletic 0 0 15:00 Fleet Town
VCD Athletic 0 0 15:00 Windsor and Eton
Walsham Le Willows 0 0 15:00 Brantham Athletic
West Didsbury & Chorlton AFC 0 0 15:00 Silsden
Whitchurch Alport 0 0 15:00 Lincoln Utd
White Ensign 0 0 15:00 Thetford Town
Winsford Utd 0 0 15:00 Sutton United WM
Wombwell Town 0 0 15:00 Hallam
German Bundesliga Women
Turbine Potsdam Women 0 0 11:00 1. FC Köln Women
SGS Essen 0 0 13:00 Bayern Munich Women
Australian A-League
Auckland FC 2 1 04:00 Wellington Phoenix FT
Newcastle Jets 0 1 07:00 Adelaide United FT
Western United 0 0 07:00 Macarther South West United FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Gil Vicente 0 0 15:30 Nacional
Benfica 0 0 18:00 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Santa Clara 0 0 18:00 Rio Ave
FC Famalicao 0 0 20:30 FC Porto
Belgian First Division A
Genk 0 0 15:00 KV Kortrijk
Mechelen 0 0 17:15 Club Brugge
Standard Liege 0 0 17:15 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
AA Gent 0 0 19:45 Sint-Truidense VV
Northern Premier League
Guiseley 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Hebburn Town 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Ilkeston Town 0 0 15:00 Worksop
Leek Town 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Prescot Cables 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Workington 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton P P 15:00 Frome Town
Bracknell Town 0 0 15:00 Sholing
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Gosport Borough P P 15:00 Gloucester
Marlow 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Basingstoke Town
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Frome Town
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Walton & Hersham
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Winchester City
Wimborne Town P P 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Isthmian League
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Whitehawk
Chichester City 0 0 15:00 Hastings United
Cray Valley Paper Mills 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Dover
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town

