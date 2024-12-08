Gil Vicente
0
0
15:30
Nacional
Benfica
0
0
18:00
Vitoria de Guimaraes
Santa Clara
0
0
18:00
Rio Ave
FC Famalicao
0
0
20:30
FC Porto
Genk
0
0
15:00
KV Kortrijk
Mechelen
0
0
17:15
Club Brugge
Standard Liege
0
0
17:15
Oud-Heverlee Leuven
AA Gent
0
0
19:45
Sint-Truidense VV
Guiseley
0
0
15:00
Whitby Town
Hebburn Town
0
0
15:00
Morpeth Town
Ilkeston Town
0
0
15:00
Worksop
Matlock Town
0
0
15:00
Ashton Utd
Prescot Cables
0
0
15:00
Bamber Bridge
Workington
0
0
15:00
Blyth Spartans
AFC Totton
P
P
15:00
Frome Town
Bracknell Town
0
0
15:00
Sholing
Dorchester
0
0
15:00
Hungerford Town
Gosport Borough
P
P
15:00
Gloucester
Marlow
0
0
15:00
Tiverton Town
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Basingstoke Town
Poole Town
0
0
15:00
Frome Town
Swindon Supermarine
0
0
15:00
Walton & Hersham
Taunton
0
0
15:00
Winchester City
Wimborne Town
P
P
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Bowers & Pitsea
0
0
15:00
Cray Wanderers
Canvey Island
0
0
15:00
Potters Bar Town
Carshalton Athletic
0
0
15:00
Whitehawk
Chichester City
0
0
15:00
Hastings United
Cray Valley Paper Mills
0
0
15:00
Lewes
Dartford
0
0
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
15:00
Dover
Folkestone Invicta
0
0
15:00
Cheshunt
Wingate & Finchley
0
0
15:00
Billericay Town