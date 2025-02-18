Behind the Whistle: Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains the latest EFL decisions
Former Premier League referee Chris Foy examines decisions from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two; analysis from Luton Town vs Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry, Reading vs Rotherham, Cheltenham Town vs Barrow and Port Vale vs Notts County
Tuesday 18 February 2025 20:21, UK
In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the weekend EFL action.
Behind the Whistle aims to give supporters of EFL clubs an insight into the decision-making considerations and also clarification of certain calls to provide an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted.
As part of a regular feature on Sky Sports following the conclusion of a matchday, Foy will be here to run you through some refereeing matters in the EFL…
Sky Bet Championship
Luton Town vs Sheffield United
Incident: Goal scored, possible offside (Sheffield United)
Decision: Goal, no offside (Sheffield United)
Foy says: "This clip highlights excellent awareness and communication by the refereeing team in determining that there is no offside and that Sheffield United's goal should stand.
"As the ball is hooked towards goal from the edge of the box, the goalscorer, Sheffield United's No 15, is in an onside position. However, the officials need to determine whether or not Sheffield United's No 39 touches the ball or not on its way through, as a touch/play would mean that No 15 is in an offside position.
This is an excellent piece of teamwork between the referee and the assistant. The assistant would have a view on the possible offside position, while the referee would have a view on a possible touch with the head by Sheffield United's No 39.
"They do well to identify that No 39 does not get a touch on it, particularly in such a crowded box. The goal is correctly awarded as the goalscorer is played onside by Luton Town's No 6."
Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Coventry
Incident: Possible red card for denial of goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO)
Decision: No red card
Foy says: "In the early stages of this game, the referee has a big decision to make about whether or not either of Coventry City's centre-backs commit an offence that, if penalised, would be denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO).
"Firstly, the referee's pace and positioning here allow him to have the best view of play and he is able to identify that neither of the challenges on the Sheffield Wednesday striker meet the threshold of a foul as, while there was contact, in both cases it was neither sustained nor impactful. The referee, therefore, correctly allows play to continue."
Sky Bet League One
Reading 2-1 Rotherham
Incident: Goal scored, possible offside (Reading)
Decision: Goal awarded (Reading)
Foy says: "Unfortunately for Rotherham United, an offside offence was missed in the build-up to this goal.
"From the replay we can see that, at the point in which the first shot is taken, Reading's No 19 is in an offside position. The ball then rebounds off the post and goes to No 19 who takes a shot on goal - therefore he has gained an advantage and should be penalised for an offside offence.
"The goal should have been disallowed and an indirect free-kick awarded to Rotherham."
Sky Bet League Two
Cheltenham Town 3-2 Barrow
Incident: Possible penalty, foul (Cheltenham Town)
Decision: No penalty, foul (Cheltenham Town)
Foy says: "The referee's positioning here allows him to correctly identify that the actions of the Barrow player did not meet the threshold for a foul.
"Although the Barrow defender places his arm on the back of the Cheltenham player, there is no clear pushing action, and the contact is not sufficient enough for the attacker to fall to ground in the way he does.
"Had there been more force used, this would have been more impactful and the referee would have had a big decision to make, but in this case, he gets this spot on in allowing play to continue."
Port Vale 1-0 Notts County
Incident: Possible penalty, handball (Port Vale)
Decision: No penalty (Port Vale)
Foy says: "The referee does well here to move with the play and get himself into a position where he is able to clearly identify that this is not a handball offence.
"Although the ball does strike the arm of the Notts County defender, the arm is in a justifiable position given the defender's actions, tucked in and close to the body.
"The referee correctly recognises this and awards a corner. It was good to see him explain this decision live on Sky Sports at the weekend, sharing a unique insight into how match officials prepare for, and deliver, games as well as offering some transparency into how certain decisions are made on the field."