Behind the Whistle: Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains the latest EFL decisions

Incident: Goal scored, possible offside (Sheffield United)

Decision: Goal, no offside (Sheffield United)

Foy says: "This clip highlights excellent awareness and communication by the refereeing team in determining that there is no offside and that Sheffield United's goal should stand.

"As the ball is hooked towards goal from the edge of the box, the goalscorer, Sheffield United's No 15, is in an onside position. However, the officials need to determine whether or not Sheffield United's No 39 touches the ball or not on its way through, as a touch/play would mean that No 15 is in an offside position.

This is an excellent piece of teamwork between the referee and the assistant. The assistant would have a view on the possible offside position, while the referee would have a view on a possible touch with the head by Sheffield United's No 39.

"They do well to identify that No 39 does not get a touch on it, particularly in such a crowded box. The goal is correctly awarded as the goalscorer is played onside by Luton Town's No 6."

Incident: Possible red card for denial of goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO)

Decision: No red card

Foy says: "In the early stages of this game, the referee has a big decision to make about whether or not either of Coventry City's centre-backs commit an offence that, if penalised, would be denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO).

"Firstly, the referee's pace and positioning here allow him to have the best view of play and he is able to identify that neither of the challenges on the Sheffield Wednesday striker meet the threshold of a foul as, while there was contact, in both cases it was neither sustained nor impactful. The referee, therefore, correctly allows play to continue."

Incident: Goal scored, possible offside (Reading)

Decision: Goal awarded (Reading)

Foy says: "Unfortunately for Rotherham United, an offside offence was missed in the build-up to this goal.

"From the replay we can see that, at the point in which the first shot is taken, Reading's No 19 is in an offside position. The ball then rebounds off the post and goes to No 19 who takes a shot on goal - therefore he has gained an advantage and should be penalised for an offside offence.

"The goal should have been disallowed and an indirect free-kick awarded to Rotherham."

Incident: Possible penalty, foul (Cheltenham Town)

Decision: No penalty, foul (Cheltenham Town)

Foy says: "The referee's positioning here allows him to correctly identify that the actions of the Barrow player did not meet the threshold for a foul.

"Although the Barrow defender places his arm on the back of the Cheltenham player, there is no clear pushing action, and the contact is not sufficient enough for the attacker to fall to ground in the way he does.

"Had there been more force used, this would have been more impactful and the referee would have had a big decision to make, but in this case, he gets this spot on in allowing play to continue."

Incident: Possible penalty, handball (Port Vale)

Decision: No penalty (Port Vale)

Foy says: "The referee does well here to move with the play and get himself into a position where he is able to clearly identify that this is not a handball offence.

"Although the ball does strike the arm of the Notts County defender, the arm is in a justifiable position given the defender's actions, tucked in and close to the body.

"The referee correctly recognises this and awards a corner. It was good to see him explain this decision live on Sky Sports at the weekend, sharing a unique insight into how match officials prepare for, and deliver, games as well as offering some transparency into how certain decisions are made on the field."