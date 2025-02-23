Rangers set to sack manager Philippe Clement after defeat to St Mirren

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is set to be sacked.

The Glasgow club are 13 points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership after Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren.

Rangers' only lingering hope of silverware is the Europa League after defeat to Championship Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup.

Celtic also beat them in the League Cup final in December on penalties.

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd called for Rangers to sack Clement and hire an interim manager for the rest of the season earlier on Sunday.

"He has to go right now," the former Rangers striker told Sky Sports. "It needs to be done now - I've been saying this for months. This has been on the decline for months.

"There is no structure to anything they do and that's from the top down."

Chris Sutton added: "It felt like he wants to be put out of his misery. [The defeat to St Mirren] was the absolute end for him."

The decision to sack the Belgian comes around seven months after the club handed the 50-year-old a new one-year contract extension - and just weeks after the club appointed Clement's new assistant Issame Charai.

Only last month Rangers chief executive Patrick Stewart backed Clement, despite growing pressure from supporters.

The former Manchester United chief - who took up his role in the Ibrox boardroom in December - admitted it would have been "the easy decision" to sack the Belgian following frustration from fans.

He insisted his own time at Old Trafford proved constant managerial change is not effective but did warn Clement results must improve with no "cast-iron guarantees" offered.

Stewart backed Clement again a week after the Queen's Park defeat but with results not improving, Clement is set to be dismissed.

Stewart must now lead Rangers' search for their fifth permanent boss since November 2021.