When can Liverpool win the Premier League?

Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Southampton moved Arne Slot's side 16 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League – so when can the Reds win the title?

There are just nine league games left to play this season for Liverpool - two fewer than the Gunners. No team in Premier League history has ever blown such a sizeable lead, with Manchester United's collapse in 1997/98 the worst capitulation, allowing Arsenal to claw back an 11-point deficit.

The Gunners could reduce their own gap this season back to 13 points on Super Sunday when they travel to Old Trafford to face those old foes United - who they have beaten in all of their last four Premier League meetings - live on Sky Sports.

So when is the earliest Liverpool can get their hands on what would be a record-equalling 20th top-flight title and could this season's battle for the league still be decided when Arsenal visit Anfield on May 10?

What is the earliest date Liverpool can win the title?

In the unlikely scenario that Mikel Arteta's team were to lose their next four league games against Man Utd (a), Chelsea (h), Fulham (h) and Everton (a) and Liverpool were to win their upcoming two matches against Everton (h) and Fulham (a), then the Reds would be crowned champions when they visit Craven Cottage on April 6.

What happens if the current gap stays the same?

Should Arsenal lose both of their games in hand, against Man Utd and Chelsea, then Slot and co would get their hands on the Premier League trophy with five games to spare when they visit Leicester on Super Sunday on April 20, kick-off 4.30pm.

And if Arsenal win their games in hand?

If the Gunners were to win their two games in hand as well as matching the Reds' other results, then Slot's men would win the league at Chelsea on the weekend of May 3/4, as they also did back in 1986.

Could Liverpool win the league when Arsenal visit Anfield?

Yes, there is a scenario where that happens, depending on results, but it would need the Reds to finish that game [on the weekend of May 9/10] seven points ahead of Arsenal with then just two league matches left.

When would Liverpool get the trophy?

If the Reds do, as expected, go on to win the league, then they would be presented with the Premier League trophy after their final home game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday May 25, the first time the club's supporters will have actually seen their side lift the top-flight title in person since May 1990.

Premier League title odds: What do the bookmakers say?

As far as the bookies are concerned, this season's Premier League title race is already over, with Liverpool now 1/50 with Sky Bet to win the league.

Would there be a trophy parade?

Image: Liverpool players celebrate with the Premier League trophy in 2020, but without fans at Anfield

Given Liverpool's fans were unable to celebrate their previous Premier League title win in 2020 with the team and players due to Covid restrictions, the Reds would be expected to go on an open-top bus parade with the trophy this time around, although that will all be confirmed at a later date once they have been crowned champions.

How many Premier League titles have Liverpool won?

If the Reds are, as expected, to go on and win the league, that would draw them level with arch-rivals Man Utd on 20 top-flight titles, two of which would have come in the Premier League era.

When were Liverpool last crowned Premier League champions?

Liverpool last won the championship back in the delayed 2019/20 Covid season when Jurgen Klopp's side amassed 99 points en route to the league, ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the process.