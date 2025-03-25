When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Date, permutations, trophy parade plans

With Arsenal closing the gap to Liverpool to 12 points by winning their final game in hand, when is the earliest the Reds can now win the Premier League title?

There are just nine league games left to play this season for both Liverpool and the Gunners. No team in Premier League history has ever blown a lead of the size the Reds hold, with Manchester United's collapse in 1997/98 the worst capitulation, allowing Arsenal to claw back an 11-point deficit.

Arsenal's 1-0 win over Chelsea before the international break has narrowly improved their chances but five wins and a draw - or the equivalent tally of 16 points - will be enough for Liverpool to lift the title, even if the Mikel Arteta's side win all of their own matches.

For comparison, Liverpool's lowest tally from any nine-game spell during this season has been 19 points.

So when is the earliest Liverpool can get their hands on what would be a record-equalling 20th top-flight title and could this season's battle for the league still be decided when Arsenal visit Anfield on May 10?

What is the earliest date Liverpool can win the title?

Liverpool are potentially now as little as three games away from winning the Premier League trophy for a second time, but it would need Arsenal to lose both at home to Fulham and Brentford - the second game being live on Sky Sports on April 12, kick-off 5.30pm.

Should that happen, they will only be able to reach a maximum of 76 points this season, meaning if Liverpool beat Everton and Fulham in their next two games, they would need only a point against West Ham the day after Arsenal's game with Brentford to seal the title. That game on April 13 is also live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm.

What happens if the current gap stays the same?

Should Arsenal match all of Liverpool's results, the gap will remain at 12 points - meaning should Liverpool earn a point or more against Chelsea, in their fourth-last game, they will be crowned champions. That games is live on Sky Sports on May 4, kick-off 4.30pm.

Could Liverpool win the league when Arsenal visit Anfield?

Yes, there is a scenario where that happens, depending on results, but it would need the Reds to finish that game [on the weekend of May 9-10] at least seven points ahead of Arsenal with just two league matches left.

When would Liverpool get the trophy?

If the Reds do, as expected, go on to win the league, then they would be presented with the Premier League trophy after their final home game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday May 25, the first time the club's supporters will have actually seen their side lift the top-flight title in person since May 1990.

Premier League title odds: What do the bookmakers say?

Would there be a trophy parade?

Given Liverpool's fans were unable to celebrate their previous Premier League title win in 2020 with the team and players due to Covid restrictions, the Reds would be expected to go on an open-top bus parade with the trophy this time around, although that will all be confirmed at a later date once they have been crowned champions.

How many Premier League titles have Liverpool won?

If the Reds are, as expected, to go on and win the league, that would draw them level with arch-rivals Man Utd on 20 top-flight titles, two of which would have come in the Premier League era.

When were Liverpool last crowned Premier League champions?

Liverpool last won the championship back in the delayed 2019/20 Covid season when Jurgen Klopp's side amassed 99 points en route to the league, ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the process.