David Coote: Former Premier League referee banned by UEFA until June 2026

Coote was dismissed by PGMOL in December following an investigation into a video that showed him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp; UEFA has banned the ex-Premier League official for "bringing the sport of football into disrepute"

UEFA said Coote brought 'the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute'

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been banned by UEFA until June 30, 2026.

UEFA said Coote brought "the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute". The news comes after Coote was sacked by PGMOL in December after being "in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable".

It followed an investigation into a video that showed Coote making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp. The video was widely circulated on social media in November.

Coote refuted an allegation he discussed giving a yellow card before Leeds' match against West Brom in October 2019. The FA is investigating the allegation.

Who is David Coote? David Coote first refereed a game in the Premier League in April 2018

Coote was born in Nottinghamshire and previously officiated in the Football League

Coote was registered as a Notts County fan with PGMOL

He refereed the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle in 2023

The PGMOL investigation covered an additional second video which emerged in November, appearing to show Coote allegedly snorting a white powder, purportedly during Euro 2024, where he was one of the assistant VARs for the tournament. UEFA appointed an ethics investigator to look into the matter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee David Coote told Sky Sports' Mark McAdam he feels ashamed of the incidents which led to his sacking by PGMOL. If you've been affected by some upsetting issues in this video, head to sky.com/viewersupport

Timeline: What led to Coote's dismissal by PGMOL...

Saturday November 9, 2024: Coote referees Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa.

Monday November 11: An unverified video of Coote making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp circulates on social media.

Monday November 11: PGMOL suspends Coote and launches an investigation.

Tuesday November 12: FA begins own investigation into Coote video.

Tuesday November 12: Chief refereeing officer Howard Webb says on Sky Sports' Match Officials Mic'd Up that PGMOL taking the incident "very seriously".

Thursday November 14: PGMOL aware of new video appearing to show Coote snorting a white powder while reportedly working at Euro 2024.

Wednesday November 27: FA investigating allegations Coote discussed giving a yellow card before a game as reported by The Sun. Coote refutes allegations.

Monday December 9: Coote sacked by PGMOL.