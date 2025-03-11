Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce boss facing another touchline ban for comments he made to Sky Sports News

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho faces another ban from the touchline for comments he made to Sky Sports News last week.

In an exclusive interview, Mourinho spoke about the initial four-match suspension he received, which was reduced to two games, following the Istanbul derby.

He said the ban was reduced after the head of Turkish football's disciplinary committee was seen on social media wearing a Galatasaray shirt.

"On the day my [four-match] ban was decided it comes to public eyes that the chief of the disciplinary committee is celebrating among friends with a Galatasaray shirt on," he said.

"Only here you can understand the dimension of it."

Now, the Turkish Football Federation is to punish Mourinho for "statements aimed at damaging the reputation of Turkish football".

A ban and a fine is likely.

A decision on the severity of the punishment is expected on Thursday.

