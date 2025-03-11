Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce boss facing another touchline ban for comments he made to Sky Sports News
Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho faces another ban from the touchline for comments he made to Sky Sports News last week; in an exclusive interview, Mourinho spoke about the initial four-match ban he received, which was reduced to two games, after the Istanbul derby
Tuesday 11 March 2025 19:36, UK
Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho faces another ban from the touchline for comments he made to Sky Sports News last week.
In an exclusive interview, Mourinho spoke about the initial four-match suspension he received, which was reduced to two games, following the Istanbul derby.
He said the ban was reduced after the head of Turkish football's disciplinary committee was seen on social media wearing a Galatasaray shirt.
- Mourinho: Racism accusations backfired - Galatasaray didn't know my African connections
- Mourinho open to managing Celtic or Rangers in the future
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
"On the day my [four-match] ban was decided it comes to public eyes that the chief of the disciplinary committee is celebrating among friends with a Galatasaray shirt on," he said.
"Only here you can understand the dimension of it."
Now, the Turkish Football Federation is to punish Mourinho for "statements aimed at damaging the reputation of Turkish football".
A ban and a fine is likely.
A decision on the severity of the punishment is expected on Thursday.
Mourinho: Racism accusations backfired - Galatasaray didn't know my African connections
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Jose Mourinho reflects on the racism accusations made against him by Galatasaray and explains why they were incorrect...